DZS CMO Gunter Reiss Opens Broadband Forum Q1 2022 Meeting

DALLAS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced that its newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Gunter Reiss, will give the opening plenary talk at the Broadband Forum Q1 2022 Virtual Meeting, to be held March 7 to 11, 2022. Mr. Reiss will address the momentum driving broadband infrastructure to open standards, the mega-trends fueling bandwidth demand and a shared industry vision for enabling the transformation of service providers to experience providers as the kickoff speaker on March 7, 2022 at 9:00 am EST/6:00 am PST/15:00 CET.



“The emergence of high-bandwidth applications such as 5G/6G, telemedicine, interactive video gaming, augmented and virtual reality, Internet of Things, the 3D metaverse, Smart Homes, Buildings & Cities and autonomous cars are fueling broadband demand like we’ve never before seen,” said Gunter Reiss, Chief Marketing Officer, DZS. “DZS remains committed to open standards and networks, which have never been more important and will enable service providers to deliver the ultimate experience to their users. Broadband Forum’s core project domains, such as 5G, Connected Home, Cloud and Open Broadband align perfectly with our mission at DZS, and we look forward to growing our longstanding collaboration and vendor leadership within Broadband Forum as we continue to bring industry-leading, standards-based innovations to the marketplace.”

Broadband Forum is the industry’s leading standards and interoperability organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation and ecosystem development. DZS has been in alignment with many facets of Broadband Forum’s mission and efforts, as reflected in its contributions to the Forum’s activities, including recent BASe thought leadership presentations by DZS executives. These BASe seminars provide industry-leading education, feature deep-dives into cutting-edge technologies and are a platform for sharing industry-wide best practices and real-life implementations. DZS technical experts have also made key contributions to groundbreaking Cloud Central Office (CloudCO) and Open Broadband – Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA) demonstrations. DZS offerings and technology are aligned with the initiatives of multiple Forum work areas, including Fiber Access Networks, Wireless/Wireline Convergence, SDN & NFV and Broadband User Services.

“DZS has been helping to shape the future of broadband—especially open technology standards—for over 20 years, and Broadband Forum is delighted that Mr. Reiss will share a forward-looking technical presentation to open our Q1 2022 virtual meeting,” said Craig Thomas, Vice President Strategic Marketing and Business Development, Broadband Forum. “As a leading industry body at the forefront of exploring emerging issues, our efforts are greatly strengthened by collaboration with leading industry thought leaders such as the DZS technologists and executives, who share and support many of our organization’s goals for delivering open standards and open software to benefit both service providers and broadband users all around the globe. We thank DZS for its involvement in our Q1 2022 Virtual Meeting, and for its many innovative contributions to open standards and solutions.”

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity and communications software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Press Inquiries:

McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.

Phone: +1 408.888.6787

Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com