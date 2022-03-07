CS Global Partners Discusses Decade Long Transformation in CBI Programmes in Recent Webinar

LONDON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associates Times, a Florida (US) based media organisation, held a webinar on March 6, 2022, at 2 PM (EST) with CS Global Partners on Residency and Citizenship by Investment programmes.



The attendees of this 'free' virtual seminar were able to attain information about Citizenship by Investment programmes (CBI) of various countries, particularly those in the Caribbean.

The webinar discussed the aspects of CBI programmes in general as well as the changing trends in the landscape and how these programmes work. The conversation also shed light on the due diligence process, which is significant to maintain the safety and security of the (host) country and international communities.

CEO of CS Global Partners Micha-Rose Emmett and Paul Singh, Director at CS Global Partners, shared detailed information about CBI programmes.

"The investment immigration industry has witnessed various changes, and simultaneously, many of the aspects which encourage people to invest in second citizenship have remained unchanged. The changing trends are mostly connected with the wider socio-economic climate of a contemporary globalised society, marked by recurring conflict and instability," outlined Emmet while explaining the trends she had observed over time.

She further stated that people from around the globe acknowledge the importance of having a socially, politically safe, and stable environment to call home and Caribbean countries are often able to provide just that.

Emmet also emphasised the strict due-diligence processes undertaken by host countries of these CBI programmes and how comprehensive they were. This is to ensure that all applicants undergo the screening and vetting process and ultimately only legitimate investors are approved.

Furthermore, Emmett explained the different types of investments offered under CBI programmes, explaining that the government fund contribution is the most straightforward route to attaining second citizenship.

Singh stated that CBI and Residency by Investment programmes are direct, clear-cut, and seamless, satisfying both investors and the host countries.

He also emphasised that the CBI programmes offered by Caribbean jurisdictions, including Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis have efficient application processing.

Singh further applauded the five Caribbean countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia, for their CBI programmes, which have consistently been ranked highly by the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management magazine.

"All five Caribbean countries have a rigid due diligence process which involves both internal as well as external background checks, making the screening process healthy for the host country and other countries across the globe."

He also explained the process of how people can apply for CBI programmes. "The initial step is to submit the application and required documentation, following which fees are paid on behalf of the agent. The documents and the application will then be closely evaluated to check whether they meet the standards. A strict screening of the applicants is then also conducted."

Singh added, "Applicants will usually be attracted to the longevity of a programme. For example, St Kitts and Nevis launched its CBI programme in 1984, which is almost four decades old while Dominica launched its programme in 1993. These are some of the most respected programmes in the industry and best choices to go with.

“Another reason to opt for the CBI programmes of these two nations is that they're in held in very high regard by the international community.

"The beauty about the Citizenship by Investment programme is that it really is a win-win solution for both the investor and the host country. The due diligence process allows countries to know exactly who the investors are that are investing in their countries and the direct contribution to the government is enables these small nations to grow sustainably without international aid and funds can build roads, schools and hospitals which benefit citizens."

To view the full webinar, click here.

