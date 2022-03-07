Freshworks Enables Supernus Pharmaceuticals to Scale Operational Excellence and Get Critical Medications to Market Faster

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. , (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, announced that Supernus Pharmaceuticals , a U.S. based company that specializes in treating diseases of the central nervous system, centralized its IT operations with Freshservice™ to ultimately go to market faster.



A core value of Supernus is “Caring.” This philosophy applies to patients – suffering from diseases such as Parkinson’s – who rely on the medications the company puts out to the market, and to the company’s internal staff. For the IT department, this means ensuring that each of the 500 employees working at Supernus get their requests resolved efficiently so they can meet rigorous deadlines to get patients the medications they need to manage their disease.

Prior to implementing Freshservice, Supernus offered IT support through email, phone, and direct walk-ups. This multi-channel support model caused numerous issues. Incoming requests were not tracked making the volume of tickets and productivity of the team impossible to measure. Nonexistent pre-defined ticket SLAs caused inconsistent response and resolution times. Employees also had a low knowledge base of legacy systems which made them rely on the IT department to resolve even minor issues.

“The lack of these clear processes was hindering our operational excellence,” said Alejandro Massuet, IT Helpdesk Manager, Supernus Pharmaceuticals. “We determined that a new platform was needed to serve as a single repository for all IT service requests and incidents, and that could also support future IT initiatives. Freshservice addresses all of our needs.”

Using Freshservice as a single portal for IT requests quickly fixed the issues the team faced from its original multi-channel support approach. With a goal to have 50% of its approximately 1,000 monthly IT ticket requests come through the Freshservice portal within the first five months, the Supernus team was delighted when they surpassed its target within three months, with 80% of tickets coming through the Freshservice portal.

The success of Freshservice in IT led Supernus to expand the offering to other areas including facilities, purchasing, finance, and lab services. Additionally, the solution’s integration with other business critical systems such as Microsoft for internal collaboration, and Docusign for external contracts, has increased efficiency across the business.

“Freshservice provides our customer with a ticketing system that wins the praise of their employees and the ability to track performance,” said Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Customer Officer, Freshworks. “As many customers have seen from Freshservice, it helps them integrate service requests across multiple departments by using powerful automation and facilitating collaboration across the organization.”

The company's long-term vision is to integrate every department that handles service requests into Freshservice and to use AI and ML more extensively across all departments.

Learn more about how Supernus partners with Freshworks by reading the case study .

About Supernus

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in PD, cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com .

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 56,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

