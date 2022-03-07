Enjoy Wienerschnitzel’s Cereal-sly Delicious Froot Loops Dipped Cone & Shake on National Cereal Day (3/7)

Irvine, California, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladies and gentlemen, put away your spoons! Wienerschnitzel, the world largest hot dog chain, brought its delicious Froot Loops* Dipped Cone and Shake back just in time for National Cereal Day (3/7/22). The chain combined one of its most loved dessert items with one of the country’s most popular breakfast cereals. The result; two creamy treats you can enjoy morning, noon and night. But don’t delay. Froot Loops Dipped Cone and Shake will be available for a limited time only.

“I love Froot Loops and now it’s even more amazing,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “We combined the cereal with the chain’s richly decadent soft serve because we wanted to reinvigorate and awaken taste buds. The Froot Loops Dipped Cone and Shake are the epitome of delicious.”

Available at participating locations. To find the nearest Wienerschnitzel, or to place an order online, visit wienerschnitzel.com.

*Froot Loops are registered trademarks of Kellogg NA Co. Used with permission.

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

