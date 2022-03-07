NextPoint Financial To Participate In Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference Addressing Online Lending on March 8, 2022

HURST, Texas, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U & OTC Pink: NACQF), a one-stop financial services destination providing tax services and loans for underserved consumers and small businesses, announced today that CEO Brent Turner will participate in a fireside chat to discuss disruptive technologies and the strategies used to facilitate NextPoint’s growth in the online lending sector.



Conference Host: Canaccord Genuity Date / Time: March 8, 2022 from 9am - 12pm EST

NextPoint’s vision is to bring an expanding base of financial services solutions to the vast market of consumers and small and medium business enterprises (SMEs), that fall outside of the focus of traditional financial institutions. This market segment is very large, with over 30 million SME businesses in the U.S. and Canada, along with roughly 85 million lower-income tax filers in the U.S. We have found these market segments are either ignored by larger financial institutions or are addressed by limited solutions that do not serve the full needs of each customer.



About NextPoint Financial Inc. (www.nextpointfinancial.com)

NextPoint Financial Inc. is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 combination of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, with LoanMe, an online lender and loan marketer, followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

NextPoint’s revenue and financial performance reflects the seasonality of its large tax preparation business wherein the bulk of its revenue is generated in the first and second calendar quarters of each year. NextPoint’s interim financial statements along with other regulatory documents are filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") www.sedar.com where they may be viewed by shareholders and other interested parties.

Contacts:

investorrelations@nxtpt.com

757-493-8855

Chris Eddy or Bill Jones (Catalyst IR)

nacqf@catalyst-ir.com

212-924-9800