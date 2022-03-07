Reservoir Extends Deal With Award-Winning Hit Songwriter Ali Tamposi

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, announced a new deal with award-winning hit songwriter, Ali Tamposi, who has been represented by the Company since 2017. The deal demonstrates Reservoir’s ongoing commitment to developing its talented roster of active songwriters. Under the extended partnership, Reservoir will continue to publish Tamposi’s hit-driven catalog, as well as her future works.



To date, Tamposi’s smash collaborations have amassed over 50 billion global streams. Additionally, as one of the most sought-after songwriters in the industry, she has built an impressive catalog of RIAA-certified hits. In 2021, she earned the distinguished Diamond certification for her 2017 smash hit co-write “Havana” by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, which earned 10 million units or equivalent streams in the U.S. Notably, “Havana” is one of six co-writes by Tamposi that has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, joined by “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer, “It Ain’t Me” by Kygo with Selena Gomez, “Wolves” by Selena Gomez and Marshmello, and “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber. Tamposi’s massively successful collaborations consistently earn Top 10 Market Share, as reported by Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly for Hot 100 Songs and Top Radio Airplay.

Since signing with Reservoir, Tamposi has dominated the pop genre with her catalog of hits including countless award-winning tracks and was named BMI’s Songwriter of the Year in 2019. In 2021, Tamposi contributed to the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and the top BRIT Award for Mastercard Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, which features her Platinum-selling co-write “Break My Heart.” For the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Ali earned her fourth and fifth nominations in the last three years for her collaborations off Justin Bieber’s Justice. Additionally, both Future Nostalgia and Justice landed on Billboard’s 2021 year-end Top 200 Albums chart, as did three other albums featuring Tamposi co-writes: Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus, Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B, and Love Goes by Sam Smith.

Based in Los Angeles, Tamposi first rose to international acclaim for co-writing Kelly Clarkson’s 7x multi-Platinum single “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” which went to #1 on a dozen Billboard charts upon release and earned nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys.

Outside of her creative collaborations with global superstars, Tamposi devotes herself to the industry in myriad other ways. In 2019, she founded the Creative Waves Foundation, which offers financial support for young artists to access music education and resources, helping to eliminate financial barriers young artists and songwriters might face. Furthering her endeavors supporting music education, in 2021 she co-created Song Start, an interactive, digital learning experience housed on Spotify’s Noteable platform, which focuses on topics from songwriting and music production to maintaining mental health in the industry.

On the deal Tamposi said, “I’m happy to announce my continued partnership with Reservoir. It’s reassuring as a writer to know that you’re supported by a team of executive and administrative professionals who have your back, and Reservoir regularly exceeds that high standard. If the past is any indication of the future, then this wonderful family of relationships Reservoir has cultivated will continue to help me expand both professionally and personally. Thanks to their overwhelming support and inspirational leadership, I look forward to our continued success.”

“Ali has written some of the most popular songs in the world,” added Reservoir EVP, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine. “Her creativity, friendship, and generosity are boundless. Professionally, Ali consistently creates music that defines the very pinnacle of success in music, and personally, she gives back to all those around her. We are so proud of all she has achieved. It is an honor and a joy to be a part of her team, and we look forward to the journey ahead.”

Reservoir Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi said, “We have built a fantastic relationship with Ali since welcoming her into the Reservoir family five years ago. All she has accomplished demonstrates the value of investing in our songwriters. We are thrilled to enter this new chapter in our partnership with Ali and continue to invest in her future success.”

