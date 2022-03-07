AIM ImmunoTech Announces Strategic Sale of New Brunswick, New Jersey Facility to Allocate Additional Resources to Advance Pipeline

OCALA, Fla., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced the sale of its facility located in New Brunswick, New Jersey for a purchase price of $3.9 million.



Thomas Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM commented, “Our priorities are focused on positioning the Company to advance our clinical programs — especially in oncology and long-COVID — as quickly and efficiently as possible, executing our operational, clinical and regulatory milestones. This strategic transaction should reduce our expenses and save over $1.0 million a year in cash flow. The cash and cash-flow savings will be used to advance our oncology and long-COVID clinical programs.”

This transaction is in line with AIM’s strategy to advance its clinical and non-clinical activities with the shortest and most efficient path to potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency drug approvals, providing opportunities for expedited success. The Company will retain access to space in the New Brunswick facility for activities related to Alferon-N and also intends to lease additional space in a N.J.-based facility suitable for product development and testing.

