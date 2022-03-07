The Global Human Liver Models Market is expected to grow by $ 1.91 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 12.94% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Liver Models Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243704/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on human liver models market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven Increasing prevalence of liver diseases, new drug approvals, and advancements in diagnostic methods. In addition, increasing prevalence of liver diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The human liver models market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The human liver models market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Liver organoids

• Liver-on-a-chip

• 2D models

• 3D bioprinting



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the technological advancements in the human organ model as one of the prime reasons driving the human liver models market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in collaborations for liver cancer drug development and robust r and d activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on human liver models market covers the following areas:

• Human liver models market sizing

• Human liver models market forecast

• Human liver models market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human liver models market vendors that include BioIVT LLC, CELLINK AB, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Emulate Inc., H. L. Scientific, Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., LifeSpan BioSciences Inc., MIMETAS BV, N. C. KANSIL and SONS, Organovo Holdings Inc., Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Western Surgical. Also, the human liver models market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243704/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________