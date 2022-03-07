Vinci Capital Partners Strategy Announces Investment in Evino, the Largest Omnichannel Wine Retailer in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that “Vinci Capital Partners III”, or “VCP III” (“the Fund”), the family of funds managed by Vinci Partners’ Private Equity strategy, has entered into a definite agreement for a new investment round in Evino (“the Company”), the largest omnichannel specialty wine retailer in Brazil.



This transaction marks VCP III’s seventh and final investment. The Fund was marked at a 56.8% gross IRR in BRL and 36.7% in USD at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

The Company currently operates under two of the most relevant brands in the space - Evino and Grand Cru. Evino, which directs most of the Company’s digital B2C strategy through its online platform and mobile application, is the largest wine e-retailer in Brazil. Grand Cru, which accounts for the Company’s physical B2C (with 119 specialty stores, mostly franchised), B2B and subscription club businesses, is the most relevant premium wine retailer in Latin America.

Evino has recently closed the acquisition of Grand Cru and is currently undergoing an integration process, designed to streamline their combined operations and capture relevant synergies.

Gabriel Felzenszwalb, partner and co-head of Private Equity for Vinci Partners, said, “With the acquisition of Grand Cru, Evino combined two of the most relevant and highly complementary players in the wine market, with best-in-class operations in each vertical they specialized. Through VCP III’s investment we have the opportunity to help create the industry leader in a large and growing market. Vinci and the other shareholders of Evino mapped organic and inorganic paths to consolidate the segment, benefiting from scale, an integrated omnichannel offering and synergies between B2C and B2B channels.”

“This transaction marks VCP III’s seventh and final investment,” said Carlos Eduardo Martins, partner and co-head of Private Equity for Vinci Partners. “Our third vintage was responsible for interesting investments in diversified, attractive growing markets such as telecom, healthcare, financial services, beauty and personal care, specialty retail and QSR. We are excited to come back with our fourth vintage in 2022, VCP IV, to further pursue unique investment opportunities in Brazil and continue to deliver attractive returns to our limited partners by implementing our decades-long investment philosophy of partnering with distinguished entrepreneurs and proven management teams, promoting operational change and driving value creation in the companies we invest.”

About Vinci Partners Private Equity

Vinci Partners’ Private Equity strategy has a sector-agnostic approach focused on growth equity investments in Brazil. The main strategic focus is value creation by promoting revenue, productivity and profitability growth through significant operating and management changes in portfolio companies. The private equity strategy invests through two sub-strategies: Vinci Capital Partners, which focuses on control and co-control investments, and Vinci Impact and Return, that focuses on minority investments in small-to-medium enterprises with dual mandate of generating ESG impact as well as market returns.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

