X-ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Worth $772.8 Million by 2029 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ X-ray Inspection Systems Market For Electronics & Semiconductor by Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Consumables), Imaging Technique (Film-Based Imaging, Digital Imaging), Dimension (2D X-Ray, 3D X-Ray), Application and Geography—Forecast to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research®, the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductor is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $772.8 million by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5253

X-ray inspection systems for electronics & semiconductors are used to detect defects or flaws in any electronic products without any destruction or disassembly. The adoption of X-ray inspection systems for electronics & semiconductors is increasing in the electronics & semiconductors industry as it offers defect detection without disassembly or destruction with high efficiency, precision, and speed, thus maintaining high product quality.

X-ray systems for electronics & semiconductors play an important role in product R&D, manufacturing, and installation processes. The end-user demand for X-ray inspection systems is increasing due to various factors, such as stringent safety standards, increasing consumer awareness for quality products and finished goods, rising security concerns, increasing manufacturing automation, and miniaturization of products and internal components.

Some of the major trends that are expected to support the growth of this market are the increasing application of AI in X-ray inspection systems and the growing adoption of CT inspection for production line applications.

Stringent government regulations for asset safety, increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, and the large-scale digitalization, automation, and miniaturization of electronic devices are driving the growth of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors. Increasing automation of digital X-ray inspection systems, miniaturization of X-ray, inspection systems for higher mobility, and increasing user-friendliness due to technological advancements in hardware offer lucrative growth opportunities for this market's growth. However, the availability of substitute technologies and high equipment & maintenance costs are expected to restrain the market’s growth. The lack of qualified personnel is expected to remain a major challenge for market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the X-ray Inspection Systems for Electronics & Semiconductors

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted most industries, globally. Some industries either shut down manufacturing operations following the directives issued by local governments or operated at minimal capacities to ensure social distancing and employee safety. The revenues of major companies decreased significantly due to halted operations. X-ray inspection is important for various industries, including electronics & semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, and oil & gas. Hence, the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors was moderately impacted due to reduced economic activity and operations. In 2020, the electronics & semiconductors industry suffered considerable losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The semiconductor industry took a significant hit in 2020 due to acute raw material shortages and limitations on production, further impacting the electronics industry due to the decreased supply of semiconductor components. Also, the high demand for semiconductors across several industries coupled with disrupted supply chains and production shortages created a considerable demand-supply gap. The shortages were more severe in 2020, largely due to trade restrictions. Some companies reduced production and chip purchases due to fluctuations in the demand for end-use products. The demand for chips was very high and continues to rise among downstream sectors, including automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and industrial robotics. However, the global supply chain for semiconductors has not yet fully recovered; therefore, the shortages are expected to continue in the coming years.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5253

PCB inspection, one of the major applications of X-ray inspection systems for electronics & semiconductors, witnessed a significant decrease in top-line revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disrupted supply chains and production losses also lowered the requirement for X-ray inspection services in the electronics & semiconductor industries. However, in response to the global semiconductor shortage, the semiconductor industry has optimized fabrication utilization surpassing the normal utilization level (80%). Front-end semiconductor fabrication facilities, or fabs, typically run above 80% capacity utilization, with some fabrication companies reaching even 90–100% capacity utilization. Over the past two years, the industry has steadily increased overall fab utilization and is estimated to further increase utilization during 2022 to meet the growing demand. Higher fab utilization to boost chip production is expected to increase the demand for X-ray inspection systems in semiconductor chip manufacturing during the forecast period.

X-ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductors - Overview

The X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors is segmented based on component, imaging technique, dimension, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on component, the global X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors is segmented into hardware, software, services, consumables. The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high adoption of X-ray inspection systems hardware due to technological advancements in radiation sources, tubes, and flat-panel detectors.

Based on imaging technique, the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors is segmented into film-based imaging and digital imaging. The digital imaging segment is further segmented into direct radiography, computed tomography, and computed radiography. The digital imaging segment is expected to account for the larger share of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of digital imaging, such as the mitigation of chemical hazards associated with X-ray processes, lower radiation requirements for image production, enhanced image quality, faster processing time, quick image sharing & easy storage, and lower operation & maintenance costs.

The digital imaging segment is further segmented into direct radiography, computed radiography, computed radiography. In 2022, the direct radiography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray inspection systems market for digital imaging. Effective dynamic range, high contrast detectability, accurate image capture, less radiation exposure, high flexibility, and lower operational costs are the factors attributed to the large market share of this segment. Direct radiography is one of the most effective and accessible digital imaging technologies. Its features include effective dynamic range, high contrast detectability, accurate image capture, less radiation exposure, high flexibility, and lower operational costs.

Quick Buy – “X-ray Inspection Systems Market For Electronics & Semiconductors” Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/29000583

Based on dimension, the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors is segmented into 2D and 3D X-ray systems. The 2D X-ray systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors in 2022. 2D X-ray systems help minimize radiation emissions and incur lower operational costs, resulting in the high adoption of these systems in electronics & semiconductor inspection processes. However, 3D X-ray systems segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The demand for 3D X-ray systems is increasing rapidly due to various factors such as government regulations for security and safety; and rising demand for high-quality products, digitalization, and miniaturization. Owing to this, various companies have started focusing on research and development and partnering with other industrial X-ray companies to bring 3D X-ray Inspection solutions to market. For instance, in January 2021, ViTrox Technologies partnered with MTSC (Thailand) Co., Ltd. to represent ViTrox for the distribution of ViTrox's Advanced 3D Optical Inspection (AOI) solution and Advanced 3D X-ray Inspection (AXI) solution in Thailand.

Based on application, the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors is segmented into PCB inspection, automated optical inspection, wafer inspection & packaging, solder joint inspection, advanced logic & memory, advanced power (GAN & SIC), displays & touch panels, electronic components inspection, RF & OPTO LED devices, solar, and others applications. The PCB inspection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors in 2022. Since printed circuit boards are made of various complex electrical parts, testing PCB for possible faults or errors becomes necessary to avoid malfunction, driving the use of X-ray inspection systems in PCB inspection.

Based on geography, the global X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors is segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors in 2022. The increasing demand for remote visual inspection of assets in the electronics industry and stringent government safety rules are the major factors driving the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific.

The key players operating in the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors are North Star Imaging Inc. (U.S.), Nikon Metrology, Inc. (U.S.), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), VJ Group, Inc. (U.S.), Mettler Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Viscom AG (Germany), ViTrox Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Test Research, Inc. (Taiwan), Baker Hughes Company (U.S.), Saki Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Unicomp Technology Co., Ltd. (China), GÖPEL electronic GmbH (Germany), and Scienscope International (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/x-ray-inspection-systems-market-for-electronics-and-Semiconductors-5253

Scope of the Report

X-ray Inspection Systems Market For Electronics & Semiconductors, by Component

Hardware

Software

Support Services

Consumables

X-ray Inspection Systems Market For Electronics & Semiconductors, by Imaging Technique

Digital Imaging Direct Radiography Computed Radiography Computed Tomography

Film-based imaging

X-ray Inspection Systems Market For Electronics & Semiconductors, by Dimension

2D X-ray Systems

3D X-ray Systems

X-ray Inspection Systems Market For Electronics & Semiconductors, by Application

PCB Inspection

Automated Optical Inspection

Wafer Inspection & Packaging Failure Analysis Layer Analysis Silicon QC Impurity Analysis

Solder Joint Inspection

Advanced Logic & Memory Crystalline Defect Inspection Nanosheet Development PCRAM Thickness and Composition

Advanced Power (GAN & SIC) GaN-on-SI POWER DEVICE METROLOGY SiC Defect Detection

Displays & Touch Panels

Electronic Components Inspection PCB Thickness and Composition Restricted Materials Screening (ROHS)

RF & OPTO LED Devices

Solar Shallow Impurities in Silicon Thin Film Elemental Analysis Silicon Quality Control Passivation Layers

Other Applications

X-ray Inspection Systems Market For Electronics & Semiconductors, by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5253

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Imaging Technique (Digital, Film-Based), Dimension (2D X-ray Systems, 3D X-ray), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductors, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-x-ray-inspection-system-market-5148

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market by Solution (Instruments, Software, Testing Services), Method (Volumetric, Surface Examination), End-User (Oil & Gas, Automotive & Heavy Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Power Generation) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/non-destructive-testing-market-5118

X-Ray Detectors Market By Product (FPD, CSI, GADOX, CR, CCD), FOV (Large, Medium, Small), Portability (Portable, Fix), System (New, Retrofit), And Application [Medical (Mammogram, Spine), Dental, Security, Industrial, Veterinary] - Global Forecast To 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/x-ray-detectors-market-4555

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.