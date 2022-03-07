RAMSAY SANTE : Half-year Financial Report as at end of December 2021 disposal

English French

Half-year Financial Report as at end of December 2021 disposal





About Ramsay Santé :

After the successfull acquisition of Capio AB Group in 2018, Ramsay Santé is becoming one of the leaders of the hospitalisation and primary care in Europe with 36 000 employees and 8 600 practitioners serving 7 million patients in our 350 facilities in 5 countries : France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three business areas : general hospitals (medicine – surgery – obstetric), follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics, mental health. In all its territories, the group contributes to missions of public service and to the territorial sanitory disposal, as for example in Sweden with more than 100 proximity care units.

The quality and security of care is the group’s priority. As such our group is today a reference in terms of modern medicine, especially in outpatient care and enhanced recovery.

Each year, the group invests more than €200M in innovation whether it is in new surgical or imaging technologies, in building or modernising its facilities… The group also innovates in its organization and digitalization in order to deliver care in a more efficient way to the benefit of the patient.

