Dolly Varden Silver Announces $10 Million Flow-Through Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTC: DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation and Eventus Capital Corp., as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million from the sale of up to 9.8 million common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $1.02 per share ("Offered Price").

"On the heels of the transformational acquisition of Homestake Ridge, these additional funds will allow the company to aggressively advance one of the largest high-grade, undeveloped silver and gold assets in Western Canada.” commented Shawn Khunkhun, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Agents will have an option (the "Agents’ Option") to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of Offered Shares sold in the Offering at the Offering Price, which Agents’ Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for further exploration, mineral resource expansion and drilling in Kitsault Valley located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, as well as for working capital as permitted.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents will receive an aggregate cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including in respect of the Agent’s Option.

The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

The issuance of the Offered Shares under the Offering and the payment of the Agents’ commission are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, receipt of any other required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about March 30, 2022. Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and-one-day statutory hold period.

Pursuant to the ancillary rights agreement between Hecla Canada Ltd. ("Hecla") and the Company dated September 4, 2012, Hecla will be entitled to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.86 per share to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company. If Hecla exercises its pro rata rights under the ancillary rights agreement, any common shares issued to Hecla will be in addition to those issued as part of the Offering.

Pursuant to the investor rights agreement between Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ("Fury") and the Company dated February 25, 2022, Fury will be entitled to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.86 per share to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company. If Fury exercises its pro rata right under the investor rights agreement, any common shares issued to Fury will be in addition to those issued as part of the Offering.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. The 163 sq. km. project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “potential”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information in this release relates to, among other things, completion of the Offering, TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Offering, the use of proceeds with respect to the Offerings, the results of previous field work and programs and the continued operations of the current exploration program, interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the project and that that the mineralization on the project is similar to Eskay and Brucejack, results of the mineral resource estimate on the project, the potential to grow the project, the potential to expand the mineralization and our beliefs about the unexplored portion of the property.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A") and management information circular dated January 21, 2022 (the "Circular"), both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A and the Circular are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Shawn Khunkhun, CEO & Director, 1-604-602-1440, www.dollyvardensilver.com;