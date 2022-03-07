Global Real-Time Location Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, Offering Type, Technology Type, Vertical Type and Geography

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Offering Type, Technology Type, Vertical Type, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is estimated to be USD 3.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.08 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.6%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market growing return on investment associated with the deployment of RTLS in providing solutions, increasing demand by various industries to handle workflows, and improving safety and security are fuelling the market's growth.

Rising market competition due to the increasing number of players making sure the availability of cost-effective RTLS solutions with different system variations such as popularity growing for ultra-wideband technology with feature of low power consumption and high accuracy offerings compared to other RTLS technologies driving the growth of global RTLS market. On the other hand, the unhabitual use and adoption of RTLS solutions raise concerns about safety and security, and high installation and maintenance costs associated with systems and solutions of RFID and Wi-Fi are restricting the market's growth.



Furthermore, lack of awareness, uniform standards, interoperability, system incompatibility, and skilled workforce in managing the systems/solutions and designing RTLS solutions, including high range, low-power consumption, and high accuracy, are challenges present in the market. Moreover, the increasing focus of industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, technological advancements such as IoT, and growing trend for a Hybrid solution, increasing demand of soaring to provide practical solutions will create opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Offering Type, Technology Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management, Personnel/Staff Location & Monitoring, Access Control & Security, Environmental Monitoring, Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse Management & Monitoring, Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility, and Others.

By Offering Type, the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Technology Type, the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is classified into RFID, Wi-Fi, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultrasound, Infrared (IR), GPS, and Others.

By Vertical Type, the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is classified into Healthcare, Manufacturing & Automotive, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defence, Education, Mining, and Oil & Gas, Sports & Entertainment, and Others.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AiRISTA Flow, Inc, Aruba Networks, Impinj, Inc, Litum Technologies, Qorvo, Savi Technology, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Tele Tracking, Technologies, Inc, Ubisense Group plc, and Zebra Technologies Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use for Workplace Regulation by Various Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Competition for Cost-Effective Availability of RTLS Solutions

4.1.3 Growing High Return on Investment Associated with RTLS Solutions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Installation and Maintenance

4.2.2 Data Safety and Security Concern

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Trend of Hybrid RTLS Solutions

4.3.2 Growing Focus on Industry 4.0 and Emergence of Smart Applications

4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Soaring based RTLS Solutions

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Skilled Workforce

4.4.2 Designing Solutions to Fulfil all Industrial Requirements

4.4.3 Lack of Uniform Standards and System Incompatibility



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management

6.3 Personnel/Staff Location & Monitoring

6.4 Access Control & Security

6.5 Environmental Monitoring

6.6 Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse Management & Monitoring

6.7 Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility

6.8 Others



7 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, By Offering Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Services



8 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, By Technology Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 RFID

8.3 Wi-Fi

8.4 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

8.5 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

8.6 Ultrasound

8.7 Infrared (IR)

8.8 GPS

8.9 Others



9 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, By Vertical Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Manufacturing & Automotive

9.4 Retail

9.5 Transportation & Logistics

9.6 Government & Defence

9.7 Education

9.8 Mining, and Oil & Gas

9.9 Sports & Entertainment

9.10 Others

10 Global Real-Time Location Systems RTLS Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 AiRISTA Flow, Inc

12.2 Alien Technology

12.3 Aruba Networks

12.4 Cerner Corporation

12.5 General Healthcare

12.6 Halma plc

12.7 IDENTEC GROUP

12.8 Impinj, Inc

12.9 Infinite Leap

12.10 International Business Machine Corporation

12.11 Koch Industries

12.12 Kontakt.io, Inc

12.13 Leantegra, Inc

12.14 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.15 Litum Technologies

12.16 Midmark RTLS Solutions, Inc

12.17 Ookla, LLC

12.18 OpenRTLS

12.19 PLUS Location Systems

12.20 Qorvo

12.21 RF Technologies

12.22 Sewio Networks

12.23 Silicon Laboratories, Inc

12.24 Sonitor Technologies AS

12.25 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

12.26 Syook

12.27 Tele Tracking Technologies, Inc

12.28 Tracktio

12.29 Ubisense Group plc

12.30 Visible Assets, Inc

12.31 Zebra Technologies Corporation



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hv80hf

Attachment