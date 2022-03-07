The Global Food Sweetener Market is expected to grow by $ 1.79 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Sweetener Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243700/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the food sweetener market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by multiple applications of sugar substitutes, the increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners, and the growing demand for natural high-intensity sweeteners. In addition, multiple applications of sugar substitutes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food sweetener market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The food sweetener market is segmented as below:

By Type

• High-intensity sweeteners

• Low-intensity sweeteners



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for organic food sweeteners as one of the prime reasons driving the food sweetener market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and non-GMO project verification will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on food sweetener market covers the following areas:

• Food sweetener market sizing

• Food sweetener market forecast

• Food sweetener market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food sweetener market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd., FoodChem International Corp., Fooditive B.V., GLG Life Tech Corp., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, NutraSweet Co., PureCircle Ltd., Pyure Brands LLC, Roquette Freres SA, Sagana Association, Stevia Hub India, Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs Co. Suminter India Organics, Tate and Lyle Plc, Tereos Group, WB Sweetners LLC., and XiliNat. Also, the food sweetener market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

