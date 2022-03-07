Alico, Inc. to Attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that Richard Rallo, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held March 13-15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel, located in Dana Point, California. The Company will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings during the conference. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alico, Inc. please contact investor.relations@alicoinc.com.



About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

