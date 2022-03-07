Celebrating International Women’s Day, Duck Creek Technologies Highlights Female-led and Female-focused Sessions During Formation ’22, March 6-8, 2022

Boston, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, celebrates International Women’s Day during its annual user conference, Formation ’22, in Orlando, Florida, March 6-8, 2022. The event, which coincides with International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, has a number of female-led and female-focused sessions that give women and allies an opportunity to engage in conversation around what is going on within the workplace and world.

Duck Creek’s Chief People Officer, Courtney Townsend, is hosting a fireside chat with Reshma Saujani, who, in addition to founding Girls Who Code, also formed Marshall Plan for Moms. As a corporate partner of Girls Who Code, Duck Creek is committed to supporting their mission of closing the gender gap in new entry-level tech jobs by 2030. Girls Who Code has served 450,000 girls through direct in-person computer science education programming and reached 500 million people worldwide through its book series and campaigns. The two leaders will discuss Reshma’s passion for working to close the gender gap in the tech sector, diversity fueling innovation, and the importance of embracing failure.

Reshma is also doing a book signing for the pre-release of her new book, Pay Up, during Formation’s Women’s Innovation Networking Event, which is being sponsored by Accenture. This time will be dedicated to Q&A between the attendees and moderators. Building upon a theme that transformation begins with leadership and strategies that can create a culture of empowerment and engagement, the event will discuss why we need both mentorship and sponsorship, allyship, the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion from both the start-up and the established company perspective, and the fail-fast mentality.

“I am so excited that Duck Creek’s emphasis on leadership and growth opportunities for women is being brought to life with our actions during this key event. We celebrate International Women’s Day by offering a forum for females to discuss their career and personal aspirations and how we can partner to achieve them. We are appreciative of Accenture and Reshma’s support of Formation ’22, and we are thrilled to support the mission of Girls Who Code by donating 10% of the registration fees to their organization,” said Eva Harris, Chief Strategy Officer at Duck Creek.

About Duck Creek Technologies

