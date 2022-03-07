Hamburger Stand Toasts National Cereal Day with its Delicious Froot Loops Dipped Cone & Shake

Irvine, California, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 7th, swing by your nearest Hamburger Stand and celebrate National Cereal Day with the chain’s delicious Froot Loops* Dipped Cone and Shake. The chain combined the delicious breakfast cereal, Froot Loops with their creamy soft serve to create a Dipped Cone and Shake that’s absolutely divine. Don’t waffle! Froot Loops Dipped Cone and Shake will be available for a limited time only.

“We had the opportunity to think outside the ‘cereal’ box with this partnership and mixing Froot Loops with our velvety rich Tastee Freez soft serve created two amazing combinations,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. “Our Froot Loops Dipped Cone and Shake are the most delicious way to eat cereal morning, noon and night.”

Available at participating locations. To find the nearest Hamburger Stand, or to place an order online, visit hamburgerstand.com.

*Froot Loops is a registered trademark of Kellogg NA Co. Used with permission.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

Attachment