Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) Leads Out in Psychedelic-Based Therapeutics Space

There’s strong belief that different classes of psychedelics, such as ketamine, psilocybin, DMT and MDMA, can be developed for a wide range of unmet medical needs. These needs may include hard-to-treat disease and disorders such as anxiety, depression, addiction and post-traumatic stress, among others. In aggregate, mental health maladies affect more than 900 million people globally with direct and indirect economic costs of a staggering $2.5 trillion. Today, therapeutics protocols are dominated by antipsychotic and antidepressant drugs, often in conjunction with some form of counseling therapy.

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) has established a leadership position in the psychedelic-based therapeutics space based on its proprietary scientific approach and drug-development ecosystem, which delivers the healing properties of classical psychedelics while reducing variable side effects. Cybin leverages existing clinical data combined with medicinal chemistry and drug-delivery technologies to improve the patient experience by overcoming the limitations of current treatments for mental illness.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

