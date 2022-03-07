Reneo Pharmaceuticals Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

Michael P. Cruse appointed Chief Operating Officer

Jennifer P. Lam appointed Principal Financial and Accounting Officer

IRVINE, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced the appointments of Michael P. Cruse to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Jennifer P. Lam to the role of Principal Financial and Accounting Officer.

Mr. Cruse has over 20 years of operational experience and has held roles of increasing responsibility at Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Eldon Pharmaceuticals (formerly Novus Therapeutics) and Avanir Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals). Mr. Cruse most recently served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations at Reneo Pharmaceuticals. In his expanded role, which is effective immediately, Mr. Cruse will oversee finance and administration, human resources, legal and compliance, corporate operations, and commercial development.

Ms. Lam has over 25 years of experience, including finance and accounting roles at Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer), Dendreon Corporation (acquired by Sanpower Group), Horizon Pharma, Lumena Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Shire), IDM Pharma (acquired by Takeda), and Ernst and Young, LLP. Ms. Lam currently serves as Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Reneo Pharmaceuticals. In her expanded role, which will become effective at month-end, Ms. Lam will oversee accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and administration.

“We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Mike and Jennifer, two extraordinarily talented individuals that will play key leadership roles in the growth of the company over the next several years,” said Gregory J. Flesher, President and CEO of Reneo Pharmaceuticals. “Mike has a proven track record of successfully building and providing operational support for R&D, G&A, as well as Sales and Marketing organizations within the pharmaceutical industry. Likewise, Jennifer also has a successful track record of providing financial and accounting leadership for a number of pharmaceutical companies. Both Mike and Jennifer will be instrumental in the transition of Reneo from a late-stage clinical development to a commercial stage pharmaceutical company with operations in both the US and Europe,” concluded Mr. Flesher.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation and may increase production of new mitochondria.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the growth and transition of Reneo to a commercial stage pharmaceutical company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Reneo’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Reneo’s business in general, and the other risks described in Reneo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Reneo undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

