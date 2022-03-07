Wells Fargo Equity Research to Host Fireside Chat with Radius CEO

BOSTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS) today announced that Kelly Martin, CEO, has accepted an invitation to participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Mohit Bansal, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wells Fargo. The event will take place on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00am ET.



A live webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.radiuspharm.com.

About Radius

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple neuro-endocrine, neurodevelopmental, or neuropsychiatric disease areas, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome, Angelman syndrome, and infantile spasms.

