P3 Health Partners to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HENDERSON, Nev., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Health Partners, Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced the Company’s participation in the following investor conferences in March:



Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Where: Virtual

34th Annual ROTH Conference

Attending: Monday, March 14, 2022

Where: Dana Point, CA

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Attending: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Where: Miami, FL

Live webcasts and replays of each event will be available on the “News & Event” section of P3’s investor relations website at ir.p3hp.org.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or the Company’s investor relations team at PIII@gatewayir.com.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. Founded and led by physicians, P3 is a team of doctors, clinicians and support service professionals with a shared passion for delivering value-based care. We leverage our deeply integrated and capital efficient care model, data and technology, physician leadership and community outreach tools to create enhanced patient outcomes and experiences, greater satisfaction for providers and caregivers and lower care costs. For more information, visit p3hp.org.

