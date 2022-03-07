HUMBL Acquires Latin America Technology Firm Ixaya

San Diego, CA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) announced today the acquisition of Ixaya Business SA de CV, a Mexico-based firm with over fifteen (15) years of experience in developing software and IT solutions for the automotive, banking, payments, financial services, oil and gas, real estate, and cybersecurity sectors.



With this acquisition, HUMBL obtains direct access to more than thirty-five (35) Ixaya technology team members specializing in product design, front-end engineering, back-end engineering, dev ops and blockchain development.

Ixaya will continue to operate as a standalone business and service its existing clients in Latin America. The company will also prioritize its work with the HUMBL consumer division and HUMBL Blockchain Services commercial division to drive mutual expansion in North America and Latin America.

Current Ixaya customers include Hitachi, Mazda, Grupo Innova, PyLC, Point Capital, US México Chamber of Commerce, El Corte Ingles, H Ayuntamiento Guanajuato, Pago Gas, Botas Caborca, Quick Food & More, Centro Fox, Mexico Business Events, Kasai, Moriroku, Banco Mercantil del Norte, Cluster Industrial, Gobierno del Estado Guanajuato and Shell México.

As part of the transaction, HUMBL also acquired several ready-built Latin America software offerings that can be selectively rebranded and marketed under the HUMBL family of products. These software products include:

● yoPago: A secure and certified mobile payment and collections solution that simplifies the mobile collection process using acquirers such as Citibanamex, Banorte Payworks, Banorte Payworks + 3D Secure, Conekta.io, OpenPay, Stripe, and Authorize.Net. The yoPago solution has processed over 1,000,000 transactions.

● Cook + Serve: A mobile payment and ordering system for restaurants and merchants to quickly collect payments and send instructions to the kitchen staff to begin production in a fast, agile manner. Cook + Serve works across both brick and mortar restaurants, as well as delivery focused “dark kitchens.”

● Atenda: A white-label trade show, conference and public keynote mobile application and management solution that can be fully customized to events. Atenda can be used to augment the attendee experience through customized branding, colors, screens, ticketing, scheduling and more; as well as peer-to-peer (P2P) chat and social networking capabilities between attendees.

● PetroControl: A gas station management system for volumetric control and monitoring of gas stations, including preset pump control, dispatching of fuel, monitoring of tanks, receipt printing, and more, that has processed over 43 million car refuelings in Latin America.

“Latin America is our key regional focus outside of the United States coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We are finding that there is not only strong interest in Web 3 and blockchain throughout Latin America, but that there is also high quality, low cost and fast-paced engineering talent as well. We welcome the team at Ixaya to the HUMBL family and look forward to working alongside them.”

“HUMBL has a strong CEO, brand and product vision for the future of Web 3,” said Ixaya CEO, Gustavo Moya Ortiz. “We look forward to integrating with the United States technology teams at HUMBL to accelerate the business forward; as well as grow our mutual sales and product lines in the North America and Latin America regions with this consolidated solution.”

HUMBL acquired all outstanding shares of Ixaya in exchange for 8,962,306 shares of HUMBL common stock and $150,000 in cash. To mitigate any dilution to HUMBL shareholders, HUMBL CEO Brian Foote will personally cancel a concomitant amount of his Series B shares to offset the HUMBL common stock issued as consideration for the purchase.

About Ixaya

Ixaya Business SA de CV is a Mexico-based firm with over 15 years of experience in developing software and IT solutions for the automotive, banking, payments, financial services, oil and gas, real estate, and cybersecurity sectors. For more information: www.Ixaya.com

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a Web 3, blockchain platform with both consumer and commercial divisions.

