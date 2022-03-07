Snakes & Lattes Inc. Announces the Opening of the Eighth Snakes & Lattes Location in Provo, Utah

TORONTO, ON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Snakes & Lattes Inc. (OTC: FUNN) is pleased to announce the opening of their newest Snakes & Lattes location in Provo, Utah.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. is pleased to announce we have acquired Good Move Café in Provo, Utah in an all-cash deal. Good Move Café was established in 2017, at 1 E Center St Ste 100, Provo, UT 84606 near Brigham Young University by Dave and Shawn Moon. They have always been innovators; introducing game rentals, retail, and a membership program since opening. It has quickly become a hot spot for students and locals alike. Well managed and highly reviewed with over 1100 Google reviews averaging 4.6. At ~4,150 sq. ft. it is a wonderfully sized location for plenty of patrons to get their feasting and gaming on!

https://goodmovecafe.com/

Given the influence of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area, it will keep its namesake while operating under the Snakes & Lattes brand. Good Move Café represents a one-off from the traditional S&L location and operates slightly different due to local culture. The plan is to infuse the location with elements of the Snakes & Lattes brand, such as an official retail/gift shop, rental/delivery activities and a subscription program. However, we feel it is important to recognize the values held in this region and such differences mean keeping the local name. It is clearly a successful business and a great opportunity to expand our North American footprint.

“We have been watching Good Move Cafe since their inception and I've always had a lot of respect for them. Good Move Café has grown into a leader, focusing on great food and overall execution. They have done a terrific job running this location and share the same philosophy as Snakes & Lattes. We spoke the same language. It was easy to communicate and see how passionate these guys are. The staff and even the landlord have been very supportive and have been a large part of its success. We look forward to working with them to continue its trend of excellence," said Snakes & Lattes Founder Ben Castanie.

This eighth location represents one location conversion out of many we are exploring across the United States and Canada. Opportunities have been coming in since the challenges of the pandemic had many locations proactively reaching out to consider a conversion. When we find a café that meets our requirements for; size, market potential, location relative to our demographics, financially sound post due diligence, and ease of transition we begin the deep dive review process. These conversions are a separate list from the USA expansion team’s efforts and represent another stream for corporate growth. More information on the USA expansion team to come!

We are excited to expand into a new state and continue our plan to have Snakes & Lattes brand locations coast to coast in North America!

See you at Snakes & Lattes!

About Snakes & Lattes Inc.

For further updates from Snakes & Lattes., please follow us on Twitter @SnakesLattesInc

For more information regarding the company, please visit the following website:

Snakes & Lattes Inc. - www.snakesandlattes.com

Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently operates 4 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Ontario, Canada. 2 in Arizona (Tempe, Tucson), 1 in Chicago, Illinois and 1 in Provo, Utah. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, and is believed to be the largest in the world. Our board game cafes have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc., please visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should,", "will", "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Ben Castanie

Snakes & Lattes Inc.

Telephone: (416) 500-2911

Email: ben@snakesandlattes.com