US Nuclear Radiation Surveillance Drone Will Be On Its Way to Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – In response to the savage war in Ukraine, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and due to the increasing danger of airborne release of nuclear materials in Ukraine, US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) will shortly send its DroneRAD radiation detection drone to local authorities in Ukraine to help survey and monitor radiation levels remotely from the air and safeguard local personnel. US Nuclear’s DroneRAD system shipment will travel first to Solar System Resources in Poland, who will arrange local transportation into Ukraine to where it can be used most effectively by Ukrainian radiation protection personnel.



The Model DroneRAD comes equipped with two radiation sensors: a gamma ray search tool to locate gamma emitting hotspots and a beta-gamma air monitor to measure the air for dangerous radioactive airborne particulates. The gamma search tool can find dangerous radioactive hotspots, either from released radioactive materials or from solid sources such as exploded or unexploded nuclear weapons and shrapnel. The air monitor can be used to monitor any radioactive airborne particulates that can be easily inhaled or that can enter into the food chain when it settles as nuclear fallout on farms, plants, or food stock. The data is displayed on the DroneRad’s ground station, in real-time and overlaid on an aerial map, showing the flight route and a color-coded scale of the recorded radioactivity at each point. Additionally, the DroneRAD can also support chemical sensors to measure any hazardous chemicals present.



Ukraine has fifteen nuclear reactors located at four major nuclear power plants. One of them is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Other facilities in Ukraine also have radioactive materials including radioactive material waste disposal sites, hospitals, labs, and universities, which are all now at risk of releasing radioactive contamination as the fighting and bombing intensifies. Drone surveillance provides the best way to safely monitor radiation levels in the area and in the air to ensure that local civilians and personnel are not exposed to dangerous levels. For that matter, airborne radioactive particulates can and do cross international borders and blow into adjacent countries as well.

