Structured Cabling Market to Rise at CAGR of 7.25% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Increasing use of structured cabling by IT and telecommunications industries is likely to drive revenue generation opportunities in the global market

ALBANY N.Y., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of global structured cabling market stood at US$ 10.62 Bn in 2020. The market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global structured cabling market is estimated to surpass valuation of US$ 22.76 Bn by 2031.The global market is being driven by continuous research and development activities in structured cabling. In order to gain a competitive advantage, firms in the global structured cabling market are speeding up product development and unlocking income prospects.

The global structured cabling market is likely to be driven by the rapidly growing IT & telecom industry, as well as rising need for high bandwidth. The rising need for high-speed connectivity equipment and software is projected to fuel the data center convergence trend. The structured cabling market is expected to grow, as more funds are being diverted toward constructing communication infrastructure.

Due to fast expansion of the communication infrastructure, there is a growing need for converged data center solutions. Furthermore, due to the rising number of telecom users that want a high-speed Internet connection on a constant basis, there is a growing demand for infrastructure upgrades. The expansion of the structured cabling industry is due to this cause.

Emerging trends and technologies such as 5G, AI, cloud computing, and Internet of Things are compelling data center operators to keep up with the times. A well-designed structured cabling system can adapt to the changing demands for data centers. The structured cabling industry is anticipated to be driven by these factors.

Moreover, rapid urbanization in developing nations is predicted to increase demand for structured cabling, thereby driving the global structured cabling market.

Key Findings of Market Report

High demand for large-speed connection devices as well as systems is predicted to drive the trend of data center convergence, as are high expenditures in communication infrastructure. Additionally, the market is expected to rise due to fast infrastructural expansion in the communication segment and rising demand for converged data center solutions.



Data center operators are being compelled to develop in response to emergence of technologies such as Internet of Things, 5G, and artificial intelligence. A well-designed structured cabling system is capable of adapting to the changing demands for data centers, which are being imposed by these new developments. All of these factors are anticipated to propel the structured cabling market during the forecast period.



Demand for Fiber-to-the-Home/Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTH/FTTP) is being driven by the growth of commercial and residential areas in many developing markets. As fiber optic cables are resistant to electromagnetic interference (EMI), they are employed for speedy and continuous data transmission. In comparison with standard cable modems, FTTH/FTTP greatly improves communication speed for numerous residential and business installations.



The structured cabling market in North America is estimated to be one the largest in the world. The market in North America is being boosted by rising acceptance of technology, rising need for digitalization, and high-speed Internet access. The development and expansion of the construction industry, as well as the growing acceptance of smart homes, are likely to drive growth of the regional market.



Global Structured Cabling Market: Growth Drivers

Growing need of high-bandwidth network connections, as well as increasing urbanization in emerging nations is likely to accentuate demand for structured cabling, which is likely to propel the global structured cabling market





Surging demand for access control systems and IP-based video surveillance, as well as growth of the network of intelligent transportation systems and larger penetration of smart homes, are estimated to add to the growth of the market



Global Structured Cabling Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand

Reichle & De-Massari AG

Schneider Electric SE

CommScope Inc

Corning Inc.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Segmentation

Solution Type

Product

Service

Software



Cable Type

Category 5E

Category 6

Category 6A

Others

Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Others

