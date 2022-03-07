Cemtrex To Showcase Vicon End-to-End Technology Solutions at ISC West Conference on March 22 – 25, 2022

Brooklyn, NY, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), a diversified holding company with operating brands in IoT, security, industrial, and AR/VR markets, today announced that its subsidiary Vicon Industries, a designer and manufacturer of video surveillance, access control software and hardware and cameras, will attend the International Security Conference & Exposition (“ISC West”) taking place March 22-25, 2022 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.



ISC West is the leading comprehensive and converged security trade event in the U.S. and attended by security and public safety professionals to explore the latest technologies in Access Control, Alarms & Monitoring, and Video Surveillance, while discovering emerging trends in Drones & Robotics, IT & IoT Security, Smart Home Solutions, and more.

Vicon will exhibit the latest developments in its full range of end-to-end security surveillance portfolio at booth #7083, including Valerus, an open platform browser-based VMS; VAX, a cutting edge access control solution; a broad range of IP cameras including the NDAA-compliant Roughneck series; and plug-and-play network video recorders.

“A key theme for Vicon at this year’s ISC West is platform centralization,” said Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil. “Many security operations include access control, cameras, License Plate Recognition (LPR) and video, but rarely are they united into a single interface. Having data and systems spread across numerous platforms makes it extremely difficult and time consuming to see a bird’s eye view of all security information.

“One of our major differentiators is that Vicon offers a complete solution with the ability to monitor LPR, access control and video management all from Valerus. Our comprehensive view of information on a centralized platform helps integrators save on costs, and gives end-users a singular place for alarms, making responses faster, more manageable, and easier to report upon. The Valerus Video Management System (VMS) is the cornerstone of this system, and our newest release to be launched in a few weeks further integrates the framework that provides the foundation to platform centralization. ISC West brings together every segment of the security industry, and we look forward to showcasing our innovative technology at this year’s event.”

Key Vicon Products on Display

Valerus 22.1 – Valerus is a full-featured video management system engineered to streamline every aspect of a security operation. It’s loaded with powerful features to improve response times, expedite forensic searches, and reduce ongoing maintenance costs. With its deep integrations with VAX Access Control and LPR solutions, Valerus delivers a complete security solution for nearly every industry. Valerus 22.1 includes additional LPR and Access Control integrations that power platform centralization. Users will love the ability to map—and auto-archive—to their own external drives and will benefit from the seamless integration to VAX and Vicon’s forthcoming LPR cameras.

Roughneck Multi-Sensor Series - Powerfully advanced NDAA-compliant Multi-Sensor cameras designed for effortless remote configuration, eliminating tedious and frustrating installations. The recently launched 32MP version with (4) 4K sensors is one of the only remote positionable 4K multi-sensors with varifocal lenses on the market. Roughneck Multi-Sensor cameras are essentially four cameras in one, with the ability to remotely position four independent sensors to get a field of view ranging from 180° to 360°, saving users time and money in configuring and installation. While traditional multi-sensors are difficult to setup, requiring ladders or bucket trucks to tediously position the sensors, Vicon’s Multi-Sensor does this all remotely from a computer. With a click of the button, users get the perfect field of view in minutes.

VAX 2.10 - Vicon’s updated VAX Access Control solution adds powerful new features and centralization within Valerus and is designed for ease-of-use and flexibility. Combining an intuitive user interface with versatile hardware, it delivers absolute control and real-time views from any web-browser device. The VAX system was designed for complete integration with Valerus video management software, allowing for the automatic linking of Valerus video with corresponding access control events and ensures the ultimate in ease-of-use and flexibility. Vicon will also feature a new Biometric Access Control Kiosk, which allows dual authentication for access control via facial recognition. This helps deter entry from stolen or borrowed cards and better secures the facility by requiring users to swipe the card and scan their face to ensure the identity is accurate.

Roughneck Series Cameras – Vicon’s bullet, dome, micro dome, Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) and box Roughneck cameras are NDAA/TAA/GSA compliant. The Roughneck Pro series includes more advanced features such as Starlight low-light imaging and advanced analytics for intelligently detecting events like loitering or objects left behind. ISC West visitors will also be offered an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Roughneck LPR cameras. These cameras recognize and categorize license plates on the edge by performing all processing on the camera itself, without the need for additional server or software for LPR--thereby greatly reducing the overall cost of the system. Roughneck LPR cameras integrate seamlessly with Valerus for real-time alerts and alarms for usage in stop-and-go scenarios such as gated entries and parking garages.

About Vicon

Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading manufacturer of security surveillance systems. Today we are focused on providing solutions that have been engineered not just for performance and features, but for simplicity in deployment, operation and maintenance. Vicon’s end-to-end security surveillance portfolio consists of the full range of solutions including Valerus, an open platform browser-based VMS; VAX, a cutting edge access control solution; a broad range of IP cameras including the NDAA-compliant Roughneck series; and plug-and-play network video recorders. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including but not limited to consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com

