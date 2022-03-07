The Global Sensor Patch Market is expected to grow by $ 4.31 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 35.19% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243699/?utm_source=GNW

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the sensor patch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness among consumers. In addition, the benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sensor patch market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The sensor patch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• diagnostics

• monitoring

• medical therapeutics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing interest in transdermal medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the sensor patch market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of emerging technologies enhancing the efficiency of sensor patches, and the growing trend of using connecting devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sensor patch market covers the following areas:

• Sensor patch market sizing

• Sensor patch market forecast

• Sensor patch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sensor patch market vendors that include Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd. Also, the sensor patch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

