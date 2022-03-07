Powder Coating Equipment Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powder coating equipment market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for powder coating in the automotive industry owing to the emergence of electric vehicles is expected to augment market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The powder coat guns segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028, in terms of revenue, on account of their increasing demand in the DIY (Do-It-Yourself) industry, especially in furniture and architectural applications.

The demand for powder coating equipment in the consumer goods applications accounted for 23.6% of the overall revenue in 2020, owing to the rising demand for powder coating in consumer goods manufacturing.

In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer goods demand and increased awareness of VOC emissions leading to increased demand for powder coating.

Brazil accounted for 43.1% of the Central and South America revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing demand for powder coating equipment in various architectural applications and automotive OEMs.

Powder coating equipment manufacturers such as Nordson Corporation are focusing on partnering with automation providers to enhance the productivity of powder coating with robotic automation and artificial intelligence.

Powder Coating Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The rising demand for powder coating equipment is attributed to the increased usage of powder coating owing to its advantages over conventional liquid coating. Moreover, the ability of powder coating to be recycled and reused aligns with the sustainability objectives for manufacturers resulting in the increased demand for powder coating equipment.

The increasing preference for powder coating by automotive OEM coupled with the advent of electric vehicles is likely to augment the powder coating equipment demand primarily in the automatic coating systems. Furthermore, the increasing demand for consumer goods and home appliances where powder coating is heavily used is expected to boost the market growth.

Powder coating companies have laid out strategies to enhance process optimization and process control. The demand for digitalization, remote operation, and better product quality has prompted coating equipment manufacturers to develop coating systems equipped with AI and machine learning is expected to spur market growth.

Powder Coating Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global powder coating equipment market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Powder Coating Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Ovens & Booths

Powder Coat Guns

Others

Powder Coating Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Consumer goods

Architectural

Automotive

General Industries

Furniture

Others

Powder Coating Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



List of Key players of Powder Coating Equipment Market

Nordson Corporation

Gema Switzerland GmbH

WAGNER

ANEST IWATA Corporation

Carlisle

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.

Mitsuba Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Statfield Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

SAMES KREMLIN

Eastwood Company

Parker Ionics

Red Line Industries Ltd

Reliant Finishing Systems

Pittsburgh Spray Equipment Co.

Oven Empire Manufacturing

