The Global Customer Information System Market is expected to grow by $ 378.37 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the customer information system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for cloud-based CIS offerings, increasing focus on consumer satisfaction, and smart city initiatives. In addition, the growing demand for cloud-based CIS offerings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The customer information system market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The customer information system market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• cloud

• on-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of analytics with CIS as one of the prime reasons driving the customer information system market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of partnerships and omnichannel support in CIS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on customer information system market covers the following areas:

• Customer information system market sizing

• Customer information system market forecast

• Customer information system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading customer information system market vendors that include Agility CIS Ltd., Efluid SAS, Gentrack Group Ltd., Hansen Technologies Ltd., Harris Computer, International Business Machines Corp., Itineris NV, Open International USA, Oracle Corp., Salient CRGT Inc., SAP SE, and Wipro Ltd. Also, the customer information system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

