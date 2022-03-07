ATTENTION FORMER CUSTOMERS OF WALTER SCOTT HALL AT COASTAL EQUITIES’ MEMPHIS TENNESSEE BRANCH: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Investigates Terminated Broker in Light of Alleged Promissory Note Misconduct

MEMPHIS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating former broker Walter Scott Hall in light of his recent termination from Coastal Equities for alleged promissory note misconduct. Hall was registered with Coastal Equities in their Memphis, Tennessee branch from September 2020 to February 2022. Before joining Coastal Equities, Hall was registered with NYLife Securities, Inc. in Memphis, Tennessee from April 2007 to July 2020.



According to FINRA BrokerCheck, Walter Scott Hall allegedly admitted that he created a fictitious Promissory Note and forged a signature on the note. The purported note holder was not a customer of Coastal Equities. According to Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Brokerage firms such as Coastal Equities are responsible for the supervision of all the activities of its financial advisors, and their failure to supervise may be a basis for liability in a FINRA arbitration claim.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of Walter Scott Hall for potential FINRA violations, including a failure to supervise. Former customers of Walter Scott Hall who have information relating to the manner in which he handled customer accounts are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-997-9956, and download our Special Investor Report.

