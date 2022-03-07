English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



7 March 2022

Corporate Announcement No. 32/2022





This is to give notice of the annual general meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S on Monday 21 March 2022 at 8.00 a.m. at the company’s address Klampenborgvej 205 in Lyngby.

Agenda

a) Report on the company’s activities in 2021;

b) Submission for approval of the annual report for 2021 and announcement of discharge for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board from their obligations;

c) Submission for the application of profits or cover of loss according to the adopted annual report;

d) Election of members of the Supervisory Board;

e) Appointment of auditors;



f) Motion from the Supervisory Board: Capital reduction. It is proposed that the share capital be reduced by a nominal amount of DKK 3,806,480,000 at a price of 100 by allocation to special reserve and as a consequence, an amendment to Art. 3.1 of the Articles of Association of Jyske Realkredit A/S is proposed.

g) Motion from the Supervisory Board: The general meeting authorises Functional Director Steen Jul Petersen (with the right of substitution) to notify the Danish Business Authority of any resolutions adopted at the general meeting with a view to registration and in this connection make such potential adjustments to the documents submitted to the Danish Business Authority as the Danish Business Authority may require to the effect that such registration can take place.



h) Any other business.

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO and Director