Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) is one of the most extensively used methods for splitting and cleansing proteins in their native state. HIC also proves to be quite useful in isolating protein complexes and in studying protein folding and unfolding.

Various products in hydrophobic interaction chromatography market includes resins, buffers, and columns and increasingly being demanded for protein purification applications by pharmaceuticals companies, research institutes, and contract research organisation in various parts of the world. This will drive the market to the growth of this sector.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market

In this period of pandemic Covid 19 this market is likely to grow in rapid growth rate due to the great demand of several antibodies for many diseases an especially for this pandemic COViD 19. Moreover, this pandemic has no specific medicine for this disease so the demand for antibodies is increasing. Hence in this pandemic this market is growing with tremendous speed.

Market Drivers

The rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies in oncology is a key factor driving the demand for HIC separation technique. Rising research and development of monoclonal antibodies for finding efficacious therapies for various diseases is also boosting the market. The growing focus of pharma companies across the globe on therapeutic antibodies has imparted a big fillip to the demand for HIC. The hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is increasingly benefitting rising research and development funding by biopharmaceutical companies in developed regions.

Segment Analysis

In this report, the market has been categorized based on product & service, sample type, end user, and region. The HIC products market includes resins, columns, buffers, and other HIC products. HIC resins are expected to dominate the products market during the forecast period. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for HIC resins for the purification of hydrophobic protein molecules.

On the grounds of sample type, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is classified into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other samples. In 2020, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. This large share of this segment is attributed to increasing application of mAbs in autoimmune disorders, CVD, infectious diseases, and cancer and also the current spread of COVID-19 globally.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies mentioned-GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad laboratories(US), Sartorius(Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientia(US) , Tosoh Corporation (Japan).

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is amalgamated in nature with a major share contributed by top companies in this market such as GE Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation, Merck, and Bio-Rad. Positions for this market have been derived on the basis of several features such as segmental revenue, organic and inorganic growth strategies, brand image, product portfolios, product innovation, and regional presence.

