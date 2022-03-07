Canadian Gaming Association Signs Memorandum of Understanding With International Betting Integrity Association

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). The purpose of the MoU is to provide a framework for cooperation and coordination between IBIA and the CGA on betting and related integrity issues and to protect the Ontario and wider Canadian market, sports, consumers, and regulated betting operators, from corrupt activities.



IBIA is the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry and represents many of the largest regulated sports betting operators in the world, with its account-based integrity monitoring system covering over US$137bn in betting transactions per annum globally. The association has recently been accredited by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) as an independent integrity monitor; all licensed operators in Ontario will be required to be part of a monitoring system.

Many existing IBIA operators are also members of the CGA, and the two trade associations have agreed to explore and establish cooperative projects and partnership working in areas of mutual interest. The CGA and IBIA will be equal partners in those projects, which may involve a wide range of activities, including promoting the commercial and related integrity interests of the two associations’ betting operator members, and establishing a viable regulated betting market with high consumer channeling rates and related consumer, sports, and operator integrity protection measures.

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, said: “Protecting the integrity of the betting market in Ontario, and indeed the wider Canadian market, is very important to IBIA and its members. We will be seeking to engage with a wide range of key stakeholders on betting and integrity related issues and see the CGA as a pivotal partner in the achievement of that goal. The CGA has been a driving force behind the evolution of regulated betting in Canada and IBIA views it as a valued and critical partner in the continued development of the sector and in placing sporting and betting integrity at the forefront of that.”

The recent changes to the Federal Criminal Code to permit single-event sports wagering has introduced new sports betting offerings to Canadians while bringing enhanced regulatory oversight to sports betting in Canada.

The gaming industry, professional and amateur sports bodies, and gaming regulators in regulated sports betting markets around the world already cooperate to protect the integrity of sport and sports betting. When working together through an integrity monitor like IBIA, the industry can:

Detect and report suspicious activities in betting markets.

Use detailed market data to investigate and punish corruption.

Develop education activities to protect players and sporting events.

Support sports bodies, law enforcement and regulatory authorities in the fight against fraud and manipulation.

Channel consumers to the onshore regulated market.



“IBIA will be one of only a handful of sports integrity monitors recognized by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for licensed operators and we believe there is great value in deepening our relationship with the organization,” said Paul Burns, President and CEO, Canadian Gaming Association. “As the CGA looks ahead to the opening of Ontario’s iGaming market and the expansion of sports betting products and services across Canada in 2022, the protection of athletes and integrity of sports betting is a key priority.”

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a not-for-profit organization that works to advance the evolution of Canada’s gaming industry. The association’s mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.

About the International Betting Integrity Association

The International Betting Integrity Association is the leading global voice on integrity for the regulated betting industry. The association is the largest customer transaction-based betting integrity monitoring system in the world and represents operators with over $137bn in betting handle per annum globally. The association maintains a policy of transparency and publishes quarterly and annual reports covering the integrity alerts reported through its monitoring and alert platform; the 2021 report can be viewed here.

Our members share a common goal of combating betting corruption to protect the integrity of sport and their businesses. Established in 2005 and formerly known as ESSA, we are a not-for-profit association whose members include many of the world’s largest regulated operators, active across six continents. Members undergo a rigorous due diligence process and must adhere to our code of conduct committing them to responsible betting practices.

IBIA’s Monitoring & Alert Platform is a highly effective anti-corruption tool that detects and reports suspicious activity on its members’ betting markets. The bespoke system tracks transactional activity linked to individual consumer accounts, clearly distinguishing it from commercial monitoring systems focused on simple odds movements. The association has longstanding information sharing partnerships with leading sports bodies including FIFA, UEFA, the ITIA and the IOC and many gambling regulators to utilise this data and prosecute corruption.

