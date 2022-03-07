On the natural gas price forecasts for April 2022

English Latvian





Against the background of the geopolitical situation and its substantial impact on the natural gas market, the April natural gas price in Europe is currently forecast at around 250-300 EUR/MWh. In light of such price forecasts for April 2022, the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” advises natural gas consumers to responsibly consider their natural gas consumption profile and volume in context with the economic benefits of natural gas consumption and their financial ability to pay the natural gas bill.

The JSC “Latvijas Gāze” will continue providing updates on major fluctuations in the price forecasts in the coming months.