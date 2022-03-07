Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market valued at $510 million (2021) is set to witness a healthy growth rate of 9% in upcoming 5 years

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Summary:

Medi-Tech Insights: Development of rapid diagnostic tests/point-of-care techniques, growing cases of sepsis & hospital-acquired infections, and favorable initiatives & funding for sepsis-related research are the key factors driving the Sepsis Diagnostics Market growth.

Description:

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency. It is body's reaction to infection that may lead to a systemic inflammatory reaction, tissue damage, and ultimately organ dysfunction and/or failure.

As per WHO, globally, sepsis affects around 49 million people each year. Early diagnosis of sepsis is critical for patient outcomes. However, diagnosing sepsis is not an easy task as there is no particular symptom or sign that are directly related to the disease.

Development of Rapid Diagnostic Tests/Point-of-Care Techniques Set to Drive the Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Currently, clinicians possess limited technology needed to conduct multiplexed and fully quantitative diagnostic tests at the point of care with high sensitivity. Citing the need for rapid diagnostic tests, several research universities and product manufacturers are developing innovative rapid diagnostic tests/point-of-care techniques.

For instance,

Researchers at the University of Strathclyde have developed an innovative, low-cost test for early diagnosis of sepsis. The experimental device analyzes patient's blood and provides results in just 2.5 minutes compared to current testing methods for sepsis which takes up to 72 hours.



“With sepsis, timing is the key. Advancements in diagnostic speed, range, and accuracy are critical for addressing the continued rise in sepsis cases and deaths. Advent of new rapid diagnostic tests for sepsis can save thousands of lives.”

- Senior Director, Leading In-Vitro Diagnostics Manufacturer, United States

Favorable Initiatives & Funding for Sepsis Research

In an endeavor to shape the future of sepsis research, (NIGMS) intends to use the NIH SBIR/STTR program to support preclinical and clinical sepsis studies to develop improved diagnostic tools and therapies. Diagnostics companies are continuously securing funding to develop rapid sepsis diagnostic tests.

For instance,

In February 2022, CytoVal, a medical diagnostics company secured additional funding from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to help advance the company’s 10-minute IntelliSep™ sepsis risk stratification test towards commercial launch.

In June 2021, HelixBind secured $3 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to support testing of its rapid diagnostic platform for invasive infections associated with sepsis.

Competitive Landscape:

The Sepsis Diagnostics market is marked by both established players such as bioMérieux, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation and innovative firms such as Seegene, Axis-Shield Diagnostics, Immunexpress etc.

Detailed Insights on Sepsis Diagnostics Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/sepsis-diagnostics-market/

About Us:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have successfully completed 100+ projects in the areas of market assessments, due diligence, competitive intelligence, market sizing and forecasting, pricing analysis & go-to-market strategy.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde

Associate, Medi-Tech Insights

+32 498 86 80 79

info@meditechinsights.com