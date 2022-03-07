Credo to Present at 34th Annual Roth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (“Credo”) (Nasdaq: CRDO) today announced that Bill Brennan, CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.



Conference: 34th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 8:30 am PT

Location: Dana Point, California

The presentation will be webcast on Credo’s IR website at http://investors.credosemi.com/. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Credo’s IR website.

About Credo

Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

