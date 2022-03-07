Banner World Launch Free Online Banner Design Tool; Create Any Size, Pick A Specialist Material, And Order Any Quantity

Thornton Cleveleys, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner World, the UK’s leading banner and flag printing company, have today launched a free online design tool to help customers create banners and other large format display items to specification with ease.

With banners being so versatile, the tool has been specifically created to cater for their multiple uses. End users can pick any size, choose from a variety of specialist materials, create artwork directly and order any quantity, ensuring that both small business customers and global brands find it advantageous.

To date, the tool has been well received and is has been regarded as a fantastic leap forward by their banner printing customer base, which includes the likes of Amazon, Universal, NHS and Jack Daniels.

Below, we outline how customers can use the new, free online design tool from Banner World to create banners for backdrops, flags, fences, cafes, outdoor displays, exhibitions and more:

How to design a banner using the online design tool from Banner World:

Thanks to its intuitive application, the banner printing design tool from Banner World ensures that everybody from experienced graphic designers to those who have no experience in using digital design tools can create banners and other large format display items with ease.

For those who are accustomed with creating artwork for banners, it’s easy to upload PDF and EPS files directly into the tool. Should you wish to make any further enhancements, you can do so, using the various artwork options available.

If you have no experience in creating banners, in just minutes you’ll be able to create a design to be proud of. The tool has built-in features that allow you to add text, choose fonts, pick images from a vast image library, upload your own images and so much more.

What types of banners and other large format display items can be created?

Banners and other large format display items can be created for a whole host of environments and scenarios, including but not limited to:

Backdrops

Printed signage

Fences

Café barriers

Walls and floors

Displays and exhibitions

Outdoor displays

Vinyl’s and posters

Many of Banner World’s trade customers rely on this service to ensure quality, quantity and quick delivery at best-in-market prices.

What size banners can be created using the online design tool?

The size of the banner or flag is completely customizable based on your requirements, meaning banners can be made to any size. In fact, the banner printing facilities at Banner World are industry-leading, and their 5-meter-wide machines can handle jobs of any size.

What materials can banners be printed on and what are their quality?

Banner printing comes in the form of many different materials, including PVC, mesh and fabric. All banners from Banner World are printed in full colour using solvent ink process, UV printing, Latex or Dye-Sublimination print technologies, and come complete with hems, eyelets and pole pockets included in the price.

The quality is second-to-none, and this is just one of the reasons why Banner World is rated 4.9/5* on Google Reviews.

How many banners can you create and order?

The online design tool allows you to create as many banners as require, giving you options to save and share throughout.

The number or orders you can place are impressively endless. Banner World can provide banner printing for any quantity desired, meaning all customers can take advantage of this design tool, and the exceptional printing services.

How much does it cost?

The online design tool from Banner World is completely free to use. The cost of the banner you create will depend on the size, the material, and various other options you choose during the process, but within the tool, a handy calculator will show the exact price you pay.

With instant online pricing and fast delivery, Banner World offers guaranteed quality at some of the lowest trade prices available.

More Information

Banner World specialises in the manufacture and supply of printed banners, vinyl’s and a wide range of large format printed products to trade clients. Made in a variety of specialist materials including fabric and PVC, banners can be created to any size and quantity. Use the online design tool to create banners or upload your own artwork and see instant online pricing and order options to speed up the process. Learn more via the website: https://www.bannerworld.co.uk/

