Exterro and QuisLex Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver State-of-the-Art Data Breach Response Services

PORTLAND, Ore., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc. – the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations – and QuisLex, a leader in the data breach response industry, today announced a strategic partnership. QuisLex’s data breach review team is now offering Exterro’s Smart Breach Review software as part of its comprehensive data breach response services.



When a security incident or breach is detected, corporations have very limited time to identify if personally sensitive data has potentially been compromised and, if so, if governmentally mandated reporting or notification requirements have been triggered. The QuisLex data breach response team provides the people, process and technology to quickly triage, assess and remediate data breach incidents, while meeting all compliance obligations. QuisLex regularly assists its clients in responding to DSARs following data breaches as well as in the regular course of business.

After a thorough evaluation, QuisLex has decided to utilize Exterro’s Smart Breach Review software in its data breach response services. Exterro’s Smart Breach Review software is the fastest and most accurate way to find personal information and data subjects in compromised data. With linearly scalable ingestion speeds and massive review scalability, Exterro’s Smart Breach Review delivers scope, PII, data subjects and more, faster than any other solution. Its artificial intelligence is pretrained to recognize all types of personal data including personal health information, and new types can be added at any time. It is self-learning and shows what it has learned immediately to reviewers. All learning is retained in subsequent reviews, so the entire system gets smarter over time. This flexibility can cover any type of review, and self-learning means it can quickly augment specialist knowledge. Exterro Smart Breach Review produces the data required for regulatory and third-party notifications without manual manipulation. Exterro Smart Breach Review is the foundation for fast, efficient breach reviews.

“QuisLex has long been recognized as a pioneer in the alternative legal services industry, and our investment in building the premier data breach response team is another example of our commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive services to our clients,” says Ram Vasudevan, chief executive officer, QuisLex. “Partnering with Exterro to provide the software component of our services ensures our clients benefit from the best technology available.”

“Innovation has long been a hallmark of Exterro, and we are thrilled that QuisLex has chosen Exterro’s Smart Breach Review for their breach response services,” says Bobby Balachandran, founder and CEO, Exterro. “Our organizations share similar values, the foremost being focused on delivering the highest quality and value to our joint customers. The combination of QuisLex’s deep expertise and Exterro’s technology will enable clients to quickly rebound from security breaches and meet their compliance obligations.”

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

