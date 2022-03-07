Highland Wealth Partners Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisors Richard DeYoung and Jessica Boehm have launched a new independent practice, Highland Wealth Partners, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, a platform designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. DeYoung and Boehm reported to LPL that they served approximately $280 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.* They join from Wells Fargo Advisors.



The seasoned advisors met four years ago, striking up an immediate friendship and partnership, each recognizing they bring different strengths to the team. DeYoung has 40 years of industry experience, starting as an intern in the finance department of his alma mater, Stephen F. Austin State University, before shifting to a career as an advisor. Boehm began working as a receptionist in her father’s investment planning firm. She became fascinated with investing and finding ways to grow clients’ wealth, later joining the firm as a financial advisor while pursuing an economics degree at the University of Houston.

Both advisors have a passion for investment planning and providing a high level of hands-on, personal wealth management services. With administrative support from Debbie Gregori and Cindy Binn, the team acts as a “financial quarterback” to help serve their clients’ comprehensive financial needs. They manage assets for individuals, trusts, non-profit organizations and businesses.

Looking for more freedom and the ability to operate their business on their own terms, DeYoung and Boehm chose to launch their independent practice in The Woodlands, Texas. “In naming our practice, we chose ‘Highland’ because it really fits with our vision of elevating the financial planning experience. We want to continue to raise the bar for ourselves and provide our clients with elevated, personalized service experiences,” Boehm said.

Video: Meet Richard and Jessica

“After careful research, we selected LPL Financial because of its deep commitment to supporting our firm, and in turn, our clients,” DeYoung said. “It was important for us to be with a partner that prioritized our clients’ needs and interests above everything else. LPL’s comprehensive support, technology and research, along with their transparency as a publicly traded company and dedication to independence and choice, allows us to provide clients with a wide range of diligently evaluated, non-proprietary investment products.”

Personalized support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services

The Highland team chose to join LPL Strategic Wealth Services for the additional layer of personalized support and resources. Not only do Strategic Wealth advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform, they also benefit from dedicated support for daily operations and long-term business management. Teams are provided with award-winning*** transition support right from the start, as well as ongoing strategic, administrative, marketing and CFO support that allows advisors to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice. “With Strategic Wealth Services, everything is already built in and we’re not on our own. This way, we can focus on what we do best and enjoy being advisors,” Boehm said.

It was also important for the team to be able to remove investment minimums, as well as offer enhanced technology and planning tools. “The move allows us the greatest ability to offer our clients much more of our attention and work in the highest capacity to help serve their financial needs,” DeYoung said.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “It is an honor to welcome Richard and Jess to the LPL community. We congratulate them on the launch of their new independent practice and are deeply committed to supporting them along each step of this exciting new journey. The LPL Strategic Wealth Services platform empowers advisors to grow their business on their own terms, backed by innovative technology, robust business solutions and a dedicated team to support their strategy and vision. We look forward to helping the Highlands team elevate their clients’ experiences and are optimistic for what the future holds with this great team.”

Learn more at https://www.highlandwealthpartners.com/

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

*** 2021 WealthManagement.com Award Winner, Custodian- Transition Support

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Highland Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc