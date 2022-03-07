Winter Wonderland: South African Vlogger Marvels at Captivating Xinjiang

Beijing, China, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xinjiang has so much to offer -- breathtaking winter scenery, diverse ethnic cultures, hospitable people, tasty local delicacies, top skiing resorts ... Jerry Goode, a South African vlogger who rarely sees snow, embarked on an adventure in late January to explore an authentic and endearing Xinjiang.





As a winter sports fever is sweeping across Xinjiang, Jerry headed to the Silk Road Ski Resort an hour’s drive away from downtown Urumqi, to experience the charm of snow and ice. The world-class skiing resort is a paradise for tourists, ski enthusiasts and professional skiers, where they are expected to harvest amazing thrills and joys as they slide down challenging slopes there.

Jerry, who had never skied before, had his passion for the winter sport ignited soon after he jumped on his pair of skis and had a ride down a slope in the resort.

Though the skiing was wonderful, Jerry knew that there was another must-visit spot during his trip to Xinjiang - Altay Prefecture, also known as the "snow capital" of China. With mountains stretching hundreds of kilometers, Altay boasts rich winter and snow resources, which makes it a dreamland for ski enthusiasts.

There, Jerry saw some ancient rock paintings depicting people hunting with skis found in a cave in the prefecture, which date back more than 12,000 years. They are one of the earliest records of skiing activities in the world.

Jerry also learned how to make fur skis from a 65-year-old inheritor of Kazak ethnic group. “It has been one of the best days in my life”, Jerry said, recalling his off-the-beaten-path excursion to Altay.

Jerry was mesmerized by the diverse ethnic cultures in Xinjiang, where the hospitality of local people also touched his heart. “I’m falling in love with the culture here and the people are very friendly to me,” Jerry said, adding that he had a great time conversing with the people of the Uygur, Kazakh and Mongolian ethnic groups and dancing to folk music together.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Jerry, “Xinjiang is a wonderful land and it is really worth a visit.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDVH1liGSTk&t=1s



Though the curtains have been drawn on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the passion for winter sports continues to run high in Xinjiang.



“It’s said that Altay will bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics, and I think they’ve already got it,” Jerry said, joking that he would start his preparations to compete at the 2034 Winter Games.