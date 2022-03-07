Salesforce and Sprout Social Partner to Manage Full Social Media Presence

CHICAGO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sprout Social, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPT) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) announced a global partnership to make it easy for Salesforce customers to manage their full social media presence - engagement, publishing & scheduling, analytics, listening, advocacy and platform integrations - through Sprout’s industry-leading social suite.



Sprout enables Salesforce customers to better connect with their audiences, streamline publishing workflows, deliver excellent social customer care, and turn social data into meaningful insights—at scale. To easily build a single view of the customer, Sprout integrates with Salesforce solutions integral to your business including Service Cloud, Sales Cloud and Slack.

“We’re honored to work even more closely with Salesforce and to help our joint customers reimagine the role of social in their businesses,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “Salesforce is the global CRM leader with a global footprint across sales, service, marketing, commerce and data intelligence. Powerful, elegant integrations from Sprout into Salesforce will give our joint customers an unprecedented ability to build closer connections with customers and operationalize social at scale.”

“Social media has become mission critical to the future evolution of business,” said Ryan Strynatka, SVP & COO, Salesforce Marketing Cloud. “We’re delighted to partner with Sprout. We’re on a journey to empower companies to create a 360° view of their customers, and Sprout’s industry leading social media management platform will help our customers harness the power of social.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 31,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit www.salesforce.com.

