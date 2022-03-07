Acme United Corporation to Attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 14-15, 2022

SHELTON, Conn., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced it will attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022 and Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The conference will be held in person and virtually at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.



Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference.

Acme United’s presentation will be broadcasted here prior to the conference and is also available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/.

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the 34th Annual Roth Conference, please contact your representative at Roth. Interested investors can also request a registration form to attend the conference at this link.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, and Med-Nap. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

