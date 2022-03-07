NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ubersmith Introduces Revloop Usage Billing Software as a Service

Multi-tenant SaaS built on microservices architecture provides complement to Ubersmith self-hosted software suite

Ubersmith, a leader in subscription management for the cloud, today announces availability of Revloop software as a service (SaaS) that provides an easy and flexible way to automate usage-based subscription and hybrid billing. Revloop provides the convenience of starting with billing immediately without having to go through installation and deployment. Its microservices architecture makes integrations painless while delivering high performance and scalability.

“This is the next logical step for us, adding the option for customers to choose either the new online Revloop service or our classic Ubersmith software suite,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “We know that Revloop will be attractive for many of our current customers and for a new set of customers as well. Now, with Ubersmith and Revloop, we’re further pursuing our vision of subscription management for any business model and any infrastructure, while helping businesses advance their billing and related efforts both now and in the future. We are 100% committed to both products in terms of delivering ongoing enhancements and support.”

The name Revloop comes from “revenue” and “loop” relating to a recurring customer relationship. Initially, the Revloop product focus is billing and customer management, while the classic Ubersmith product delivers billing, customer management, quoting, order management, device monitoring, help desk ticketing, and a customer portal. Ubersmith is popular within the data center, cloud services, telco, MSP (managed service provider) and SaaS segments and is used by more than 100 companies around the world serving as the central nervous system for its customers’ business, infrastructure, and operations.

Revloop is built on an entirely new codebase as a multi-tenant SaaS solution using a microservices architecture that will facilitate future innovations and the ability to deliver new features. The product initially includes usage methods for flat, stairstep, tiered and formula-based pricing. Additional features of Revloop include recurring billing, one-time fees, discounts, taxes, multi-currency support, pricing to 8 decimal places, automated suspension and cancellation for non-payment, scheduled credit card charges, manual payments, account credits, refunds, and reports that include templates for services invoiced and outstanding balances, customer accounts and products.

A dashboard view provides key information and metrics on customers, products, subscriptions and payment status that is always available at-a-glance.

An application programming interface (API) is provided for further customization and integration.

Revloop is offered in Starter, Growth, and Enterprise packages. Starter is available at no cost for users billing $10,000 or less per month. Growth starts at $100 per month and includes email support. Enterprise custom pricing plan is available with premium support. To learn more, go to revloop.com .

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include Digital Realty, Namecheap, Sitey and WOW. For more, please visit https://ubersmith.com .



