bioLytical Laboratories Inc. Receives Health Canada Authorization for its iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Test

RICHMOND, British Columbia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. (“bioLytical”), a global leader in rapid in-vitro medical diagnostics, announced today that it is launching a new testing platform, iStatis, which has received Health Canada authorization for its iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Test, allowing its immediate entry into the Canadian market.

Building on its innovative INSTI® testing platform, bioLytical launched iStatis to continue creating reliable access to testing. With additional lateral flow technology in its portfolio, bioLytical can reach more people with its COVID-19 antigen test that provides peace of mind with its industry-leading accuracy.

“We are excited to announce the addition of iStatis with our new COVID-19 rapid antigen test,” said Rob Mackie, Chief Executive Officer of bioLytical. “With this new platform, we are able to expand our reach, creating more equitable access to testing. With the scarcity of available antigen tests, we saw an opportunity to ensure that Canadians have a reliable test they can trust.”

Rapid testing is an instrumental tool in the fight against the pandemic, providing an additional way to identify infection and reduce the spread of the virus. Conducting regular rapid testing provides an extra layer of defense against the spread of the virus along with other public health measures such as physical distancing, masking, and handwashing. With new variants expected to continue, testing will continue to play an integral role in reducing the spread of the virus and keeping Canadians safe at home, at work, and in society.

With COVID-19 expected to remain, Canada needs secure access to reliable and trusted testing. With overwhelmed healthcare systems across the country, lack of access to PCR testing, and a low supply of rapid tests, the iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Test will help play a role in identifying infection and helping Canadians make safe and informed decisions regarding their health. With its high accuracy, portability, and ease of use, the iStatis COVID Antigen Test allows healthcare professionals the ability to test in multiple environments, reducing the burden on busy hospitals and medical facilities.

bioLytical will manufacture the iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Tests in its MDSAP and ISO 13485-certified facility in Richmond, British Columbia, to sell and distribute across Canada. As a global leader in ultra-rapid infectious disease diagnostics, bioLytical is working to ensure our iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Test kits are available to Canadians so they can know their status.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately-owned Canadian company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of rapid in-vitro medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI® technology platform and its lateral flow line, iStatis. bioLytical has won several local and industry awards, including B.C. Exporter of the Year in 2019. We have been named Lifesciences B.C.’s Growth Stage Med Tech Company of the Year and are featured on B.C.’s Fastest-Growing Companies for five years in a row, including the Globe and Mail’s Fastest Growing Companies list in 2020. bioLytical moved to a significantly larger, state-of-the-art facility in Richmond, B.C., in 2020 to accommodate the extraordinary growth achieved through our team. Providing accurate results in one minute or less, the INSTI® range includes the INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test, INSTI® Multiplex HIV Syphilis Ab Test, INSTI® HIV Self Test, INSTI® Covid-19 Antibody Test, and the INSTI® HCV Antibody Test. bioLytical sells its products in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. In 2022, bioLytical launched iStatis, its new lateral flow testing platform to create additional access to testing worldwide.

By delivering accurate results in real-time, INSTI® and iStatis generate meaningful outcomes for medical professionals, patients, and public health organizations worldwide and is a key partner in tackling some of the world’s most severe healthcare challenges. Please visit www.istatis.com and www.insti.com and www.biolytical.com for more information.

