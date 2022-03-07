BITPOINT Appoints Senior Fintech Advisory Board for Latin America

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Japanese-originated crypto-to-FIAT exchange consolidates its expansion plan, closing 2021 with operations in 10 countries in Latin America. On track to reaching the 1 million users milestone, BITPOINT LATAM has appointed a senior advisory board for the region.

Marcelo Caputo (Linkedin)

(Miami, FL) Currently Senior VP at Globant, Marcelo has significant C-Level expertise in telco companies like Telefónica and Igenomix in Latin America.

Laura Gomez (Linkedin)

(Medellín, CO) Laura is a Latin American serial entrepreneur and member of the board of important corporate groups such as Sodexo, Holberton Colombia and Eficacia.

Most recently, Laura acts as Innovation Director at Grupo Sura and currently leads the education initiative at Latin Leap Venture Capital Studio.

Alvaro Patrón (Linkedin)

(Singapore) With +20 years of experience in finance, Alvaro has held senior roles in Scotiabank, Nomura and Citi in Southeast Asia and Latin America covering trade finance, currency hedging and other financial products.

He is currently Head of Sales at crypto derivatives exchange Sparrow as well as Core Team Member at Latin Leap Lotus Fund.

Ingrid Barth (Linkedin)

(São Paulo, BR) MBA in entrepreneurship and innovation from FIA-USP, Ingrid has been in the financial market for +17 years, working in international banks such as Santander and JPMorgan.

She worked as business head at Fintech Banco Neon and Foxbit, where she was also the UN Brazilian blockchain representative. Ingrid is currently running her own fintech named Linker Bank, a digital account for startups and smaller companies. She is also Abstartups VP, Brazilian Central Bank Open Banking board member and former Abfintechs executive director.

Vikram Nagrani (Linkedin)

(Gibraltar) Based out of so-called blockchain island Gibraltar, Vikram possesses deep expertise in crypto-assets regulation as a partner of Hassans Law Firm. He has also worked with the Litecoin Foundation and other relevant crypto custody projects in Europe and beyond.

"It is gratifying to add this level of expertise through our advisory board at the disposal of our team. The digital assets sector is still ruled by informality in Latin America. The company strives to develop a formal market and with the necessary degree of institutionality for the benefit of the millions of crypto users that will soon be in Latin America," added Stefan Krautwald, Member of the Board for LATAM.

Contact: support@bitpointlatam.com

BITPOINT's platform allows individuals and companies to invest in Bitcoin and 11 other of the most common crypto-assets using local currency, in partnership with the main banks and payment collectors.

BITPOINT's specialized customer service team provides human support via chat, video calls and email to attend users of different levels of understanding of the crypto world.

