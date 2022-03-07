Patch of Land Rebrands and Announces New Company Name, Patch Lending

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patch of Land, one of the nation's leading private money lenders for real estate investors (REIs), has announced its official rebranding and the unveiling of its new company name, Patch Lending. The rebranding includes a new graphic identity for the company, complete with a new website and logo under the Patch Lending brand name. The rebranding effort reflects the company's sole focus on helping real estate investors across the country gain fast and reliable access to capital for non-owner-occupied real estate investments.

Under the new brand, Patch Lending will maintain its tagline, "Building Wealth. Growing Communities." which reflects the company's continued commitment to helping its customers scale their businesses and positively impact the communities they serve by improving America's current housing stock.

"We are delighted to announce our recent rebranding to Patch Lending. The new brand represents a strategic shift to focus exclusively on providing debt capital for real estate investment properties. This shift reflects our full commitment to lending the capital our customers need to grow. We're excited to enter this new chapter for our business focusing on what we do best," stated Robert Greenberg, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Patch Lending.

With more than $1.5B in loans funded and over 3,400 projects completed, Patch Lending offers a complete portfolio of loan programs to help real estate investors across the country with loans for various investment property projects. The company provides access to capital, allowing investors to close deals faster and realize the full potential of their real estate investments. Patch Lending is committed to helping customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in-ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans.

"At Patch Lending, we work hard to make investing in real estate straightforward and painless. Our mission is to promote community growth through investment properties, and as lenders, we are able to do so," Greenberg said. "We understand that it is often challenging for our clients to access the capital they need. We are more confident than ever that our proprietary technology and our focus on providing real estate financing will allow us to continue to help our customers maximize the potential of their investments."

To learn more about Patch Lending, go to www.patchlending.com.

Contact: Robert Greenberg

press@patchlending.com

Related Images











Image 1: Patch Lending Logo





Horizontal Patch Logo with Tag

















Image 2: Robert Greenberg Headshot





Headshot of Robert Greenberg, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Patch Lending









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment