SVN® Expands Presence in Louisiana with the Addition of SVN | Urban Properties

Boston, MA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Urban Properties headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

Led by Managing Directors Eugene Schmitt, Tyler Robinson, Michael Bucher, and Timothy Thompson, SVN | Urban Properties offers expert commercial real estate brokerage and property/asset management services across Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf South. The firm focuses on investing in socially vibrant urban projects that enhance neighborhoods to drive long-term value. With backgrounds in development, finance, and asset management, coupled with local market expertise, the team at SVN | Urban Properties crafts innovative and practical real estate solutions for their clients.

Through this strategic partnership, the team at SVN | Urban Properties gains unlimited access to industry-leading commercial real estate tools, technology, and systems that maximize clients’ time and return.

“Our top priority is getting the most value for our clients and we believe national exposure via a top commercial real estate brand that markets to the entire brokerage community is the way to get it,” says Eugene Schmitt, Partner/Managing Director of SVN | Urban Properties. “With SVN we gain expanded visibility and marketing dexterity to deliver the best value possible no matter the geography or asset class. We now not only reach a business owner across town, but an investor across the globe.”

SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo stated, “As the SVN brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Urban Properties has long been an impactful leader in New Orleans and the Gulf South region and they are a strong addition to this organization. We look forward to growing the SVN presence in New Orleans and beyond.”

About SVN | Urban Properties

SVN | Urban Properties was founded in 2015 to serve clients’ real estate needs in the New Orleans market. As part of the SVN® brand, they are able to represent clients in sales, leasing, and management in over 500 markets. SVN Advisors represent more than 6,000 clients worldwide in auction services, corporate real estate, distressed properties, golf & resort, hospitality, industrial, investment services, land, medical, multifamily, office, retail, self-storage, and single tenant investments. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.urbanproperties.com.

About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

