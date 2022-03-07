Gaming Guild Finding Its Momentum in an Opportune Trillion-Dollar Metaverse Economy

AUSTIN, Texas, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final Frontier, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and professional gaming guild, is setting a trend and high standards in the metaverse and crypto space. Led by the four horsemen: CEO and Battle Commander Ardo (Rickey Pinkney Jr.), Tekwarrior, UL_C and Vyls, the organization has grown exponentially in the Metaverse community. The guild has committed to being under the MUD faction in the record-setting AAA title Star Atlas game and is a founding member of the United Metaverse Organizations (UMO), a unity within the metaverse created to commerce with, support, partner with, and protect each other within the Star Atlas realm and other Metaverse endeavors.

Final Frontier believes in embracing the four currencies of the world:

Time — To make the most of each day to learn, progress, and accomplish a task.

Knowledge — to share this with one another to synchronize ideas and increase the cup of intellect.

Relationships — to build partnerships, trust, understanding, respect, and passion for common interests and goals.

Money — a derivative of the harmony of the first three currencies and understanding that in order to have financial freedom and success, then the other three currencies must be placed higher on the priority list of core intentions.

Unique Attributes

Adept rules and regulations governing members in a non-dictatorial leadership structure. All interested in joining should thoroughly read the Organization & Structure Whitepaper and complete a membership application. Due to the hybrid nature of Final Frontier, the organization also has a token to aid in incentivization and engagement of its community. The FRNT token is a sub-branch governance token of the organization.

To learn more about FRNT, visit the whitepaper at: FF Economics Whitepaper.

Metazine & Metapower

Although to no surprise to the Final Frontier community, the organization now has two digital magazines that are the first of their kind within the metaverse and crypto space. The Metazine is a monthly digital publication designed to educate newcomers to crypto and NFTs, present interviews from significant figures in the metaverse, release the hottest buzz around the crypto space, and to provide the latest updates from the guild and Star Atlas. Metapower is the publication for women's empowerment in which women from around the world in the crypto space are uniting to share their stories, passions, artwork, promote their businesses and projects, and to empower each other whilst setting positive examples for the youth. Headlining the first-ever edition of Metapower was none other than Pan Am Games gold medalist and Olympic bronze medalist in soccer for Team Canada, Lauren Sesselmann, who is also an advocate for equality of pay, a safe environment, and fairness to women in sports. In support of Metapower and Final Frontier's efforts within women's empowerment, is now a women's forum that has direct input and influence on content and activities for the movement and magazine.

Upcoming Events for the Final Frontier

The organization is working on an NFT project which will be injected with some massive utilities. Another significant event in store for this rapidly growing community is their FIFA 2022 esports tournament, set to take place on April 23-24.

Press Contact: hr@finalfrontiersa.com

