ISC Named to the List of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2022

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the list of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2022. This is the 14th consecutive year that ISC has been recognized in the provincial competition.



Saskatchewan’s Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Saskatchewan employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout Saskatchewan were evaluated by the editors at Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Some of the editors’ reasons for selecting ISC are posted at https://reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-isc They include:

Offering flexible work arrangements to help employees balance work and their personal lives as well as paid personal days -- additionally, encouraging employees to put their health first with paid sick days.





The establishment of a pandemic response team to oversee the company's responses, including developing working from home guidelines, surveying employees, sending wellness packages to employees working from home and developing a formal return to work plan.





Support for new and adoptive with maternity and parental leave top-up payments (to 95 per cent of salary for up to 17 weeks) and offers the option to extend their paid leave to an unpaid leave of absence (or a phased-in return to work).



For information about working at ISC, including benefits and career opportunities, please visit www.company.isc.ca/careers

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

