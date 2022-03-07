UpTurn Agency Acquires Press Release Distributor Online PR News

RENO, Nev., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Marketing Agency + Branding Boutique UpTurn Agency (http://www.upturnagency.com) announced that it has acquired Online PR News and its now mirroring company Online PR Media (http://onlineprnews.com) for an undisclosed sum. This valuable asset will act as a marquee service offering in their already successful and fully custom integrated Marketing Ecosystem, plus this deal is set to 'TurnUp' Online PR News and Online PR Media, bringing the brand to another level.



Online PR News founders Kevin Petersen and Tara Geissinger will continue to guide growth for the UpTurn team. Kevin is the Mentor at Online PR News and Tara is an Advisor. Petersen commented, "After 12 years successfully building this press release business, we're ready to focus on other ventures and transition day-to-day operations to a larger team." Petersen continued, "This is a great opportunity for us to watch future growth while continuing to help clients with their content management through our other ventures."

UpTurn Co-Founder and COO Amanda Holt stated, "I couldn’t be more excited about adding the Online PR News brand to our existing operations. Kevin and Tara have done an amazing job building brand reputation and loyalty through a tradition of outstanding customer service - UpTurn is excited to TurnUp their success."

According to Holt, the Online PR News customer editorial team is staying with the company. Holt will be joining the team as Chief Editor at Online PR News and Chief Creative at Online PR Media.

About Online PR News: Online PR News is a well-established press release management and distribution company, syndicating to more than 150 media outlets and with over 600,000 unique users. Celebrating over 230,000 published press releases and over a decade in business, solidified through strategic partnerships with over 5,000 websites.

About UpTurn Agency: UpTurn Agency is a full-Service Digital Marketing Agency and Branding Boutique located in Reno, NV; home to The Marketing Ecosystem. The agency offers award-winning real-time solutions to their successful portfolio of clients.